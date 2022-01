Many years ago, I worked at BWI airport helping guide the planes into the gates. One day during a break I thought I had seen my dad who frequently flew on my pass and went over to say hello. To my shock, it was Mr. Sidney Poitier! I couldn’t believe my eyes. This was years before I became a full-time journalist where meeting famous people was fairly normal for me. I apologized for interrupting his peace and said a few other words that, to this day, I don’t remember. He was kind and I returned to work — later telling a co-worker and my family what had happened.

