Nightmare Alley, review: not even Bradley Cooper can save Guillermo del Toro’s stiff, synthetic thriller

"It's a story you may think you know, but uh, you don't. Not really." Netflix has revealed a first look teaser for Pinocchio, the new film from Guillermo del Toro following Nightmare Alley's released last month. This is set to arrive on Netflix in December later this year, and I expect it to show up at film festivals before then. Del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This stop-motion musical follows the mischievous & disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Directed by del Toro & Mark Gustafson, the film features an all-star voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Along with Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. Have a look.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO