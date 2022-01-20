ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nightmare Alley, review: not even Bradley Cooper can save Guillermo del Toro’s stiff, synthetic thriller

By Robbie Collin,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly on in Nightmare Alley, when Bradley Cooper’s aspiring con artist is being schooled in the mind-reader’s devious art, his tutor (David Strathairn) gives him an indispensable piece of advice. In every move and mannerism, the seasoned swindler briefs his protégé, “people are desperate to tell you who they...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’: Read The Screenplay For Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Cautionary Tale

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. “I wanted to render a classic story in a very alive and contemporary way – I wanted people to feel they are watching a story pertinent to our world,” says Nightmare Alley director and co-writer Guillermo del Toro, whose penchant for stylishly crafted horror stories took a turn for the decidedly noir with his latest film. Del Toro and his writing partner Kim Morgan, an accomplished film journalist and essayist, turned to author William Lindsay Gresham’s fatalistic 1946 novel...
MOVIES
/Film

15 Years On, Pan's Labyrinth Is Still Guillermo Del Toro's Masterpiece

Four years after the release of his Oscar-winning success, "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro is back in the spotlight with a brand-new film. "Nightmare Alley," which features an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Willem Dafoe, sees del Toro take a turn into the world of noir. Based on the novel of the same name, it tells the story of a huckster circus employee who embarks on a new get-rich-quick scheme that involves remaking himself as an evangelical preacher with the ability to talk to the dead.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Tod Browning
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Hitchcock
Person
Rooney Mara
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Nightmare Alley – can I stream Guillermo del Toro’s new movie?

How can you watch Nightmare Alley? The master of the monster movie Guillermo del Toro is back with his first film since The Shape of Water this week, the marvellous Nightmare Alley. Adapted from the 1946 novel of the same name, this shocking thriller movie tells the story of Stanton ‘Stan’ Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) as an ambitious drifter who joins a travelling carnival.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Look Teaser for Guillermo del Toro's Stop Motion 'Pinocchio' Film

"It's a story you may think you know, but uh, you don't. Not really." Netflix has revealed a first look teaser for Pinocchio, the new film from Guillermo del Toro following Nightmare Alley's released last month. This is set to arrive on Netflix in December later this year, and I expect it to show up at film festivals before then. Del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This stop-motion musical follows the mischievous & disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Directed by del Toro & Mark Gustafson, the film features an all-star voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Along with Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. Have a look.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

Watch the new trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation.

Whatever he puts his weird, imaginative mind to (a dark, nightmarish movie about fascism, a Saturday morning cartoon for kids) Guillermo del Toro makes strange and beautiful stories. And judging by the short trailer below, his Netflix adaptation of Pinocchio, out this December—and starring Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, who actually “lived in the heart of the wooden boy”—will be no different. (The cast also includes the brilliance of Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton, along with Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard.)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Pan S Labyrinth#Marienbad
Cine Vue

Film Review: Nightmare Alley

Mexican master filmmaker Guillermo del Toro returns to screens with the gorgeous, lurid Nightmare Alley. The second adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel after Edmund Goulding’s 1947 big-screen version, del Toro’s latest ventures away from fantasy, revealing the monsters in this fable to be all too human.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bradley Cooper Ponders New Revenue Streams as Industry Shifts to Streaming: “Maybe It’s Opening Up a Pizza Shop?”

Guillermo del Toro’s neo-noir Nightmare Alley is one of a handful of high-profile films to crash and burn at the box office as of late, earning just $9.4 million since its December release despite the star power of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Toni Collette. According to Cooper, that did not level anyone involved and he’s hopeful the Searchlight film will soon find an audience when it heads to streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. “It wasn’t a shock to any of us how it landed theatrically,” Cooper tells Kim Masters, who is also an editor-at-large for The Hollywood Reporter, during a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘Nightmare Alley’: How Guillermo del Toro Finally Achieved His Dream Project

Before his first film even was released, Guillermo del Toro already was pursuing his own version of Nightmare Alley, the 1947 film noir classic from 20th Century Fox, which ultimately would become his 11th feature. It would take 25 years, an Oscar best picture win and the culmination of a bromance and a romance before the opportunity would materialize — as it finally has in this year’s darkly seductive awards season contender starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. In 1998, del Toro, then only 29, had just wrapped production on his debut feature, the genre-bending horror drama Cronos, starring Ron Perlman,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Memorable Moments: Our Favorite Scenes From Best Picture Contenders

As the once wide-open best picture race continues to narrow, Variety staffers take a look at some of the individual scenes that made us laugh, cry and think — sometimes at the same time. “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) pulls Madeline (Alia Shawkat), the only female writer on Ball’s “I Love Lucy,” out of the writers room for a little one-on-one discussion about a scene that Lucy has been trying to make funnier — or at least make logical, and therefore funny. Like Madeline, Lucy is a smart, funny, strong women in the early 1950s — a unicorn in this...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Nicolas Cage (‘Pig’)

Nicolas Cage, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, is an Oscar winner who has been called by The Guardian “the greatest American actor working today, full stop,” by David Lynch “the jazz musician of American acting” and by Ethan Hawke “the only actor since Marlon Brando that’s actually done anything new with the art of acting.” He has starred in more than 100 films — some big-budget studio pics and others indies made for a song and a prayer, some giant blockbusters and others that went straight to VOD, some critically acclaimed and others...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Women Directors Could Set an Oscar Record in Screenplay Categories (and More)

The fight for women to be recognized for their directorial achievements stretches back for decades, but, too often, the screenwriters aren’t given that same spotlight. However, this year presents a unique situation where female filmmakers have also penned the top awards contenders for adapted screenplay. These leading contenders include Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Rebecca Hall (“Passing”) and Siân Heder (“CODA”). If three of the writer-directors are nominated for best adapted screenplay, it’ll be the most female-written films recognized since 1991, which included “Europa Europa” (Agnieszka Holland), “Fried Green Tomatoes” (Fannie Flagg and Carol...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jane Campion Set For Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award

EXCLUSIVE: Jane Campion will have some new hardware on her mantel come March. The Power of the Dog writer-director and Oscar-winning The Piano scribe is set to receive the Art Directors Guild’s 2022 Cinematic Imagery Award. She will be honored at the 26th annual ADG Awards on March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Nominations will be announced January 24. “Long a filmmaker’s filmmaker, Jane Campion’s exacting use of design and style to fully realize her storytelling have made a significant contribution to the visual language of film, while authoring and fostering the genesis of environments that extend the audience experience far beyond the...
VISUAL ART
Deadline

‘The Power Of The Dog’: Read The Screenplay For Jane Campion’s Savage Snapshot Of The American West

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel The Power of the Dog had been percolating for some time in the back of the brain of filmmaker Jane Campion, previously an Academy Award winner for writing the screenplay for The Piano. Eventually, she felt compelled to adapt it for the screen. “It intrigued me for many reasons: I couldn’t guess what was going to happen, it was incredibly detailed, and I felt that the person writing the story had lived this experience,” says...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy