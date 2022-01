This Attack on Titan review contains spoilers. “You did a good job holding out on your own, Eren. Now just leave the rest to your big brother.”. Attack on Titan is a complex series that features dozens of crucial figures that all represent unique pieces of a gigantic puzzle that’s been steadily coming together and taken apart for centuries. Thousands of lives have been lost and history has been rewritten in the process, all for this war to come down to the union of two brothers, who started this story as utter rivals, only to progressively learn that they’re two sides of the same coin and equally essential to ending an eternity of suffering.

