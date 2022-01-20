WMU instructor unions protest ahead of Trustees' meeting

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees met for its regular monthly meeting in January this past Tuesday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : received notification that Trustee Al Henager is retiring from his seat on the IECC Board : approved the $125,000 bid from Overturf Electric for a solar array to be installed at Frontier Community College : approved affiliation agreements with several area health care facilities, including Aperion Care in Bridgeport, Ridgeview Health & Rehabilitation in Oblong, Deaconess Women’s Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana, and Terre Haute Regional Hospital : approved policy changes to address credit awarded for experience and learning outside the classroom and for the reimbursement of costs for District employees for electronic device usage : approved a facility usage agreement with SIU Carbondale for motorcycle safety training : adopted a new temporary policy to address employee absences due to COVID-19 : welcomed the Board’s new Student Trustee – it’s Maggee Bleyer, a student at Wabash Valley College : and in personnel moves – accepted the resignation Lincoln Trail College Soccer Coach Blake Ordell – and hired Alani Frederick as Associate Dean of Allied Health, Nicholas Knapp as Construction Project Manager at the District Office, and Derek Dunn as Educational Technology Specialist for the Title III Program at Frontier Community College : the IECC Board’s next meeting is February 15th.
Comments / 0