WMU instructor unions protest ahead of Trustees' meeting

On Jan. 12, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees held a regular meeting at Macomb Township Hall, 5411 Broughton Road in Macomb Township, and took the following actions:. Approved a request to schedule a public hearing for the establishment of an industrial development district for Unit 27 of the Regency Commerce Center. The property is located at 17201 Leone Drive in the township. Township Records Manager Charles Pierce said that the township was in receipt of a request for the establishment of an industrial development district. He also said the long term goal of the petitioner was to establish a speculative building there, but that they had no tenant in mind. The petitioner as listed in township documents is HOCO Groups, LLC. Pierce added that to preserve the opportunity for a future client to obtain the tax abatement, the petitioner needed to have an industrial development district established so that they could pursue establishing a speculative building exemption through the state. The public hearing date was set for Feb. 10 to review the establishment of an industrial development district application submitted by HOCO Group, LLC for 1720 Leone Drive.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO