Protests

WMU instructor unions protest ahead of Trustees' meeting

By Autumn Roemer, News Editor
westernherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Michigan University instructors rallied in front of Bernhard Center this morning, Thursday, Jan. 20, to demand university admin and Trustees address complaints from union groups regarding COVID-19 safety, the presidential raise, instructor pay and job security. WMU community members represented the Teaching Assistants Union (TAU) and Professional Instructors...

www.westernherald.com

