ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Mother accused of kicking her teenage children out during snowstorm

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chelsea Simeon
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lKZm_0drDEeDU00

WARREN, Ohio ( WKBN ) – A mother accused of kicking her teenage children out of the house during a snowstorm in Ohio is facing child endangering charges.

Eva Harris, 38, of Warren, was arrested Monday and later released from custody, according to jail records.

Police said they were first called to Harris’ home around 8 a.m. due to a dispute with her 17-year-old daughter. According to a police report, Harris told her daughter to leave after she said her daughter poured a drink on her.

The report stated that the girl was outside, wearing a thin jacket and carrying a trash bag full of belongings.

‘Quick-hitting’ winter storm targets Northern Plains, Midwest

Police said they took the girl to the police station but returned to the home later after Harris also allegedly kicked out her 16-year-old son.

Police contacted Children Services and decided to charge Harris with child endangering after they were unable to get her to answer the door, the report stated. Police noted in their report that Children Services had a previous case with the family from September 2021.

Police said the temperature was in the 20s and there were several inches of snow on the ground at the time.

Harris pleaded not guilty to the charges, and she’s set to appear in court again on March 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Thomasville police return to search Pine Ridge nursing home after finding 2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police returned to Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday four days after investigators found two of the nursing home residents dead and two in critical condition Police say they obtained a search warrant for the facility. A crime scene unit was seen parked in front of the nursing […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Police#Wkbn#Children Services#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Pine Ridge investigation: 1 of 2 residents found in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home to be released from hospital

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police offered good news for one of the two Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center residents sent to the hospital Sunday after investigators found the nursing home understaffed and two of the residents dead. One of the two patients is set to be discharged. Police say that the patient will transfer […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy