ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1994 Magni Australia 93, Magni - Guzzi For Sale

carandclassic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRear Magni Australia 93, only 75 were made, excellent condition...

www.carandclassic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Ccm#Vehicles#Magni Guzzi For Sale#German
TechRadar

Best back to school sales in Australia: deals on laptops, headphones and more

School students across Australia are set to return to the classroom in late January, while uni students will begin the new semester in late February. While there's still some uncertainty as to whether students will go back to face-to-face learning, now could be a great time to invest in a new laptop or webcam either way.
CELL PHONES
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off 200-DMA, monthly support on strong Australia Retail Sales

AUD/JPY snaps four-day downtrend, extends recovery from 13-day low. Australia Retail Sales rallied in November, Trade Balance eased but Imports and Exports improved. 200-DMA, one-month-old support line restricts short-term downside. Buyers eye 61.8% Fibonacci retracement but further upside appears elusive. AUD/JPY remains on the front foot while extending the bounce...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Australia Nov Retail Sales Boom in Timely Boost to Economy

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail sales surged past forecasts for a second month in November as consumers splashed out their pent up savings, a reminder of how well the economy was doing before an explosion of coronavirus cases cast a pall over Christmas. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
BGR.com

How to add extra storage space in any kitchen for $40

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove – Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation Rating: 4 Stars Give your kitchen a clean and tidy look! StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that quickly attaches to your stove providing a sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils, and decor.No need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place this magnetic shelf on top of your stove and you’re all set. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 Buy from Walmart $49.99 We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. It gives you a surprising about of space in...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Our 3 Favorite Hand Warmers Are All On Sale This Weekend – Save 39% Now!

Are you struggling to stay warm during this cold spell? Yeah, us too. Which is why we’re so glad we’ve been testing out hand warmers for our readers here at SPY.com. When we’re standing on the train platform or walking to the bodega, we simply reach for our favorite hand warmers and slip them into the palm of our hands for instant warmth. Doesn’t that sound nice? We’re living in the 21st Century, so there’s no reason to be walking around with cold fingers like some kind of caveman. We have the technology to keep you warm, and it will only...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Price Drop Alert: Get Apple AirPods for $99 Right Now on Amazon

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) With Wireless Charging Looking for the best AirPods deals for January 202? Each week SPY.com editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to make sure you’re always getting the best possible deals on AirPods. Last year Apple finally released a new generation of AirPods, and the 3rd Generation AirPods offer some serious...
RETAIL
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Porsche’s Fastest Production 911 Headlines the First Sale on Bonhams’ Online Auction Platform

Over the past two years of the pandemic, the car-collecting landscape has actually expanded, opening wide new vistas for buyers and sellers alike. Initially, none of us knew quite what to make of things, imagining like Henny Penny that the sky was falling. Suddenly, the skies opened, the storm clouds parted and, now, everybody seems to be buying . . . everything. Nowhere has the frenzied feeding been more evident than with late-model supercars, and among those, Porsche is right at the top of the wish list for most enthusiasts. This 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the first...
BUYING CARS
Footwear News

Why REI Co-op Is Banking on Redefined Partnerships and Private Brands for Long-Term Success

The past couple of years have changed the way that consumers participate in the outdoors. As a result, REI Co-op is shifting its approach to product, as evident in its recent brand partnerships and the strategy for its own private label. Throughout 2021, REI’s partnerships have yielded some unexpected drops aimed at today’s more-expansive idea of outdoor recreation. For instance, in June, the co-op collaborated with furniture and home decor company West Elm on a lifestyle collection meant to take picnicking to the next level. And in May, it teamed up with OXO to launch outdoor cooking tools sold exclusively at...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

The Chevrolet Corvette Will Get a Special Trim Package for Its 70th Birthday

It’s the Corvette’s 70th birthday and Chevy aims to celebrate—with a gussied-up new edition. The Detroit automaker confirmed that it will release a 70th Anniversary Edition of its beloved sports car on Monday, days after inadvertently leaking its existence on its website.  The special trim package will be available on both versions of the C8 ‘Vette—the Stingray and the just-introduced Z06 high-performance variant. The very first Corvette made its public debut at the General Motors Motorama way back in January 1953 and would go into production later that summer. The two-door roadster wasn’t an immediate hit, but the introduction of a V-8...
CARS
Robb Report

Christie’s Is Taking Part of Its London Art Auction to Shanghai This Spring

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated that...
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

Shortages of Pool Supplies in Australia

The surge in the number of Omicron infections has led to a further shortage of pool supplies. As the virus spreads, people opt for safer means of entertainment preferably within their homes and the summers in Australia mean that everyone wants to be in the water. Industry sources have revealed...
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy