Buying Cars

1973 Ducati 350 desmo For Sale

carandclassic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful motorcycle restored in italy. Stunning and goes like a cracker. I've had this for a...

www.carandclassic.com

Related
RideApart

This 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Is Looking For A New Owner

Paul Smart was, of course, most associated with Ducati. There was no turning back after his victory in the 1972 Imola 200 race on a Ducati GT750 catapulted the pride of Borgo Panigale to instant worldwide fame. Ducati developed the Paul Smart 1000 LE decades later to commemorate this important part of their common history with Smart. Sadly, the famed racer tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in England, on October 27, 2021.
CARS
RideApart

This Gorgeous Yellow Ducati 748 Is Begging You To Take It Home

The Ducati 748 is nearly identical to the Ducati 916, both of which were designed by famed designer Massimo Tamburini, and share design characteristics with the iconic Ducati Supermono. The only variations are the back tire size (the 748 has a smaller 180 tire) and the engine capacity. The engine's shorter piston stroke allows it to reach a higher rev ceiling of 11,500 RPM, while the smaller pistons aid acceleration.
CARS
motorbikewriter.com

Italjet scooter has Ducati design

When designer Kar Lee put together an Italian mashup of the Ducati Panigale V2 and an Italjet Dragster scooter in 2018, many thought he was crazy. But now the scooter is a reality. This handsome scooter is so radical, it might even change some rider’s attitudes toward scooters altogether.
BICYCLES
#Ducati#Italy#Vehicles
Robb Report

First Ride: Ducati’s New Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Is a Sport Tourer That Rides Like a Superbike

The name Pikes Peak is sacred to Ducati. The mountain, towering over Colorado Springs, Colo., was practically leased by the company when two-wheelers raced the iconic 12.42-mile stretch of tarmac with the late Carlin Dunne taking three wins on the twin-cylinder Multistrada MTS1200/1260 between 2011 and 2018. Motorcycles ceased competing at the venue following Dunne’s fatal accident in 2019, but that hasn’t stopped Ducati from paying homage to its heritage on the hill by taking its Multistrada V4 S and whacking it with the special stick to create the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. The Multistrada is one of the great chameleons...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RideApart

In 2021, Ducati Recorded Highest Sales In Brand’s 95-Year History

2021 was a watershed year for Ducati. By October the company already reported record sales in just three quarters of 2021 with 49,693 units sold. That was before Ducati unveiled new and returning models like the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, DesertX, and the heavily-updated Panigale V4. After accounting for the...
ECONOMY
motorbikewriter.com

Ducati Australia records 50% boost

Ducati Australia has recorded the biggest rise in sales for the company worldwide in 2021 with a 50% increase. Ducati sold 59,477 motorcycles globally which is a new record for the Italian company, up 24% on 2020 and 12% over 2019. In 2021 Ducati’s growth came in all the main...
WORLD
RideApart

Ducati North America CEO Explains Why Motorcycle Sales Are Surging

As you’ve probably heard, motorcycling has been helping an awful lot of people get through the past few years. Take Ducati, which, in 2021, experienced the single-best sales year in the company’s entire history. I mean, that isn’t just a resurgence from the overall weirdness of 2020—surely that’s something else entirely.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CBS Miami

Miami Man Offers $5000 Reward for Stolen High-End Ducati Motorcycle

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his stolen Ducati motorcycle valued at more than $60,000. The owner said a 2019 Ducati Panigale V4 R was stolen from the 4th floor of the parking garage at the 1800 Club, located at 1800 N. Bayshore Dr. in Miami on Dec. 28 at 9:10 p.m. According to the owner, once the thieves gained access to the parking garage, they cut the Kryptonite heavy duty chain and deactivated the Ducati Performance anti-theft alarm and the installed GPS tracking system. Surveillance images show the burglars loaded...
MIAMI, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
Road & Track

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Does It All

The 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, named for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race that Ducati has won no less than seven times since the Italian manufacturer’s 2008 debut, aims to elevate the performance of Bologna’s do-it-all machine to new heights. The self-proclaimed “Sportiest Multistrada Ever” uses a combination of comfortable ergonomics, a capable chassis, mountainous power, and incredibly clever electronics in order to provide a riding experience that can range from leisurely, to immensely thrilling, to even a bit frightening.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Porsche’s Fastest Production 911 Headlines the First Sale on Bonhams’ Online Auction Platform

Over the past two years of the pandemic, the car-collecting landscape has actually expanded, opening wide new vistas for buyers and sellers alike. Initially, none of us knew quite what to make of things, imagining like Henny Penny that the sky was falling. Suddenly, the skies opened, the storm clouds parted and, now, everybody seems to be buying . . . everything. Nowhere has the frenzied feeding been more evident than with late-model supercars, and among those, Porsche is right at the top of the wish list for most enthusiasts. This 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the first...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Stolen Ducati Highlights A Growing Problem

Having your motorcycle stolen is one of the worst, most violating feelings. That’s especially true if you own a bike that’s particularly valuable and you’ve taken many wise steps to secure it. A man in Miami is dealing with just such a situation so I want to spread the word for two reasons: maybe someone will help this guy get his motorcycle back and maybe everyone reading this will understand just how far thieves will go to snag a valuable bike.
MIAMI, FL
RideApart

Chinese Motorcycle Maker Moxiao Is Back To Cloning Ducati’s Bikes

We previously talked about the Moxiao 500RR, a Chinese knockoff of the Ducati Panigale. Sure, its styling and aesthetics were definitely sporty, and could easily have it mistaken as a more performance-oriented machine. However, its performance and poor fit and finish were nothing to write home about. Unfortunately, some folks never learn their lesson, and Moxiao is one of them, as the company has outdone itself with its newest range of knockoffs.
CARS
webbikeworld.com

Ducati Concludes 2021 With Record Sales

I think we can sit back and say that Ducati’s on a roll. Between signing on as the official electric motorcycle supplier for MotoE (succeeding Energica), releasing their all-new DesertX Adventure bike model at the climax of their World Premiere (let alone snatching the title of MotoGP Constructors’ World Champion for the second consecutive year and the fact that they’ve partnered with Valentino Rossi’s new VR46 team for the track), Team Red is busier than ever – which is why the fact that they just broke their record for most annual sales, ever, is right in line with their insane 2021 schedule.
CARS

