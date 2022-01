The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas recently announced appointments and reappointments to its branch boards in San Antonio, Houston and El Paso, as well as an appointment to the Dallas Fed board. As board members, these individuals provide input on regional economic conditions as part of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy functions. Each of the branch boards consists of seven members—four appointed by the Dallas Fed and three by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. Each Federal Reserve Bank has a nine-member board—three members represent commercial banks, three represent the public and three are appointed by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO