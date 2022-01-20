New on Netflix January 21-27: Ozark returns for fourth season

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Royal Treatment, Brazen, and Annabelle: Creation. You could spend another frustrating night browsing Netflix and its cavernous virtual library of films for a movie to watch. Or you can see what everyone else is watching by perusing the most popular movies on Netflix. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Friday, Jan. 21 is topped by the new film The Royal Treatment, which is sort of like a non-Christmas The Princess Switch. Coming in second, where it's been all week, is the soapy thriller Brazen, an adaptation of a novel by Nora Roberts starring Alyssa Milano. Right behind that is the new Netflix addition Annabelle: Creation, a very scary horror horror movie that's part of the Conjuring franchise. After We Fell, a romance movie getting absolutely blasted by critics, is No. 4. Don't Look Up, the hit climate change satire that's Netflix's second-most-watched original film in its first 28 days of release ever, rounds out the top 5.

