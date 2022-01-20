ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New on Netflix January 21-27: Ozark returns for fourth season

By Jason Bouwmeester
techaeris.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 21-27th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada...

techaeris.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Jason Bateman
BGR.com

It sure looks like a Netflix password sharing crackdown is coming soon

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more Netflix password sharing is a widespread practice that’s been in use since the early days of the streaming service. Netflix knows about it and doesn’t necessarily like it, but the company tolerates it. Or at least that was the case for years. But in mid-March 2021, some Netflix users found themselves facing a warning screen while attempting to log in. The app was nudging them towards opening their own Netflix accounts rather than using someone else’s. The page also offered account verification options in case the...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozark#Movies#Netflix Canada#The New On Netflix#Netflix Games
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: Meet Season 4’s New Villain

Ozark Season 4 is fast approaching. In fact, Part 1 of the final season debuts on Netflix on Friday. The final season will be split into two parts in 2022. A teaser trailer for this season has already been released. One of the biggest questions heading into the final season is what the Byrdes are going to do now with Omar Novarro and his crew? How does it all work? Well, throw another wild card into the fray with Javi Elizonndro, who plays the nephew in the family and is played by Alfonso Herrera.
TV SERIES
KYTV

Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday

(KY3) - The fourth and final season of “Ozark,” a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is set to premiere Friday. Nearly two years removed from the last set of new episodes, Netflix will release 14 episodes of “Ozark” throughout the course of 2022. Half of the new episodes will be available for streaming on Jan. 21. Netflix expects to release the other half of new episodes later this year.
OZARK, MO
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Ozark season 4 – when can you stream Jason Bateman’s Netflix series?

How can you watch Ozark season 4? The mysterious crime drama starring Jason Bateman has long gripped audiences with its various twists and turns since debuting on streaming service Netflix in 2017. The Netflix original drama was created by action movie mastermind Bill Dubque, who is known for his work on thrillers like The Accountant.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Daredevil’ Cracks Nielsen Top 10 Rankings 3 Years After Cancellation Following ‘Spider-Man’ Cameo & ‘Hawkeye’ Kingpin Reveal

Marvel’s Daredevil appears to be making a comeback, three years after its cancellation by Netflix, ranking at No. 8 on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart of originals for the period of Dec. 20-26. The series has sparked new interest following the recent cameo of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, in Spider Man: No Way Home. Additionally, Murdock’s arch-nemesis, Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio was revealed as a key part of Disney+’s Hawkeye storyline that week. Daredevil logged 195 million minutes across its 39 episodes. No. 3 Hawkeye garnered 938 million minutes across its six episodes for its highest-viewed week...
TV SERIES
101.5 KNUE

Wallace and Gromit Return With New Movie Coming to Netflix

For the first time in almost 15 years, the most beloved stop-motion animated franchise is getting a new installment. Wallace & Gromit, the ongoing tales of a bumbling British inventor and his loyal pooch, will return with a new film that will debut on Netflix. The as-yet untitled movie will...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, January 21

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Royal Treatment, Brazen, and Annabelle: Creation. You could spend another frustrating night browsing Netflix and its cavernous virtual library of films for a movie to watch. Or you can see what everyone else is watching by perusing the most popular movies on Netflix. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Friday, Jan. 21 is topped by the new film The Royal Treatment, which is sort of like a non-Christmas The Princess Switch. Coming in second, where it's been all week, is the soapy thriller Brazen, an adaptation of a novel by Nora Roberts starring Alyssa Milano. Right behind that is the new Netflix addition Annabelle: Creation, a very scary horror horror movie that's part of the Conjuring franchise. After We Fell, a romance movie getting absolutely blasted by critics, is No. 4. Don't Look Up, the hit climate change satire that's Netflix's second-most-watched original film in its first 28 days of release ever, rounds out the top 5.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy