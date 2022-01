Transponders are part of the mandatory equipment of civil aircraft: they are electronic devices that respond to radar interrogations and thus help air traffic control and the air collision avoidance systems of other aircraft in the sky to determine the exact position of the aircraft. The time it takes for the signal to travel from the transponder to the receiver provides information about the exact position of the aircraft. Depending on the type of transponder, further information is also transmitted, such as flight altitude or flight identification.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO