They Found a Way to Thematically Sort All of Wikipedia on a Laptop

Regarding the perennial question of whether to have your y-axis start at zero, I wrote, “If zero is in the neighborhood, invite it in.” Kaiser improves this advice by pointing out, first, that you should only worry about zero if it makes sense. I’d illustrated that point with the example of degrees Fahrenheit; Kaiser uses the example of a test score where nobody actually scores anything close to zero. Another example would be adult heights: zero height is meaningful in a literal sense but is not at all in the neighborhood of the data. More formally we could make this a statement about dynamic range, using a rule such as, “For all-positive data y, include zero if max(y)/min(y) > 2.” But only if “zero” has some meaning. In my experience, it usually does, but not always, and I’ve seen some pretty silly examples where people miss the point. For example, taking survey responses that are on a 1-5 scale and plotting on a graph that goes down to zero. Don’t do that! In that case, better to put the axis at 3.

MATHEMATICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO