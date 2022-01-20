ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They Found a Way to Thematically Sort All of Wikipedia on a Laptop

By Kim Martineau, Bernadette Ocampo Young
Columbia University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo sooner had the internet put mountains of knowledge at our fingertips than a new problem emerged: finding what we needed. David Blei, a professor of computer science and statistics at Columbia, has helped us find those nuggets of gold with his statistical methods for organizing documents thematically, making it easier...

news.columbia.edu

