ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Post-Holiday Weekend is a Reminder to Get Volatility Protection

By Ben Hernandez
etftrends.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket volatility didn’t take a vacation after the long weekend with the major stock market indexes giving investors a roller coaster ride. It’s a reminder that padding portfolios with volatility protection is a must. “The pain is piling up for equity investors after the long U.S. holiday...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volatility Index#Inflation#Post Holiday Weekend#Flexshares#Us#Qlvd
etftrends.com

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in Inflation News

Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Investment Solutions. Goodbye 2021! Welcome 2022! Last year marked another period of easy money that fueled yet another year of outsized gains. The S&P 500® Index returned +28.7%! Investors should be pleased with that outcome, but not surprised. The average return of the S&P 500 Index over the past 10 years was 17.2%. Over that period, there was only one down year and eight out of the ten years delivered double-digit returns.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Bond ETFs Strengthen as Investors Reduce Risk Exposure

Bond exchange traded funds strengthened as investors trimmed risk and turned to safer bets with the U.S. equities market continuing their pullback. Wall Street main indexes retreated with the Nasdaq set for its fourth consecutive day of declines. Netflix was a major drag on the benchmark after missing market forecasts for new subscribers for the end of 2021, and the online streamer provided a weak outlook for early 2022, Reuters reports.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Inverse ETFs Continue to Climb as Netflix Sours Nasdaq

After attempting to briefly stage a bounce, stocks and index ETFs are struggling once again on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite headed into its worst week since 2020, amid precipitous signs for Netflix. The Nasdaq Composite fell over 1.26% on Friday, and is off by more than 5.9% since Monday,...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

WisdomTree Megatrends: A Pulse Check on Valuations as Interest Rates Rise

In late November, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted at an accelerated wind-down of the Fed’s easy-money policy. Since that announcement, Treasury yields have pushed higher, reflecting expectations that in early 2022, the Fed will begin raising its policy rate for the first time since 2018. As my colleague...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy