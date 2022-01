Media representation is important. When there are stories that highlight people of different races and ethnicities, it gives all audiences the chance to feel seen. The Disney animated film Encanto—which tells the story of the extraordinary Madridgal family in Colombia—has given a new way, particularly for kids, to experience the power of representation. If you need any proof of why it matters so much, just look to the broad smile of a 2-year-old named Kenzo. When he saw Encanto’s Antonio character come on the screen, he realized that the boy looked just like him and was overjoyed.

