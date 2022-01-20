ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nomis Solutions Appoints Fintech Veteran George Neal as Chief Product Officer, Promotes Prashant Balepur to SVP, Corporate Strategy and Partnerships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, recently announced the appointment of George Neal as chief product officer. In this role, Neal will oversee strategy and development for new and existing products across all Nomis industry verticals....

