Dive into unseen gameplay with the AYANEO 2021 and 2021 Pro gaming consoles. Equipped with a Ryzen 5 4500U processor and a 4.0 Ghz maximum turbo frequency, these gadgets can handle games with a large bandwidth with ease. Moreover, featuring AMD Radeon Graphics, images appear more detailed while you also receive smoother gameplay for minimal loading times. Additionally, with lockable joysticks, which have an optimized dead zone for smoother operation, provide plenty of ergonomic features. In particular, the joysticks’ positioning and D-Pad ensure maximum comfort. And the device chassis offers a firm grip and enhanced gaming performance. Furthermore, the 2021 model is available in white and black and boasts 512 GB or 1 TB of storage. Alternatively, the 2021 Pro version offers 1 TB of storage, and it’s available in 3 colors: Retro Power, Dark Star, and Light Moon. Finally, a full charge takes as little as 90 minutes.

