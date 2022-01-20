ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pit bull terrier chews off own leg in fight for survival

By Nexstar Media Wire, Danielle MacKimm
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UToCd_0drD9GMk00

KANAB, Utah ( KTVX ) — On Jan. 18, Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, welcomed Bella, a young pit bull terrier who came to them all the way from Saginaw, Michigan.

Bella, a friendly dog with a big smile, was found abandoned in a yard in Saginaw on Aug. 16, 2021. Bella had been left without food, water, or shelter, and was tangled in a mix of two tethers that were gripping her from either direction.

One of the tethers had visibly been wrapped around her left hind leg, but in a desperate attempt to free herself, she chewed off her leg at the thigh. The other tether was wrapped tightly around her right leg, and authorities say that if she had not been rescued, she would have been at high risk of losing that leg as well.

It’s speculated that Bella had been tethered outside for around three weeks. A bag of food was left for her but was out of reach once she became tangled.

She was extremely malnourished when she was found.

A witness first noticed Bella and informed a mail carrier, who called Saginaw County Animal & Care Control. Bella was taken into surgery within an hour.

January is Unchain a Dog Month. Dogs are social beings that thrive on the love and companionship of their human friends. Unchain a Dog Month is a period when dog lovers of all sorts come together to spread awareness about the inhumane conditions that dogs undergo when left tied up by tethers or chains. These conditions, which can include extreme temperatures and cramped spaces, often affect the dog’s physical and psychological health. Activists have hopes of encouraging dog owners to bring their pets inside their homes this month.

“Walking into the backyard and seeing Bella in such distress that day was unimaginably gut-wrenching,” said Saginaw County Animal Care & Control officer Desi Sage. “Against all odds, Bella overcame being left for dead. I am honored to be able to be a part of her new life. I’m beyond thankful for Best Friends Animal Sanctuary ensuring that Bella will never endure such pain and agony again. I believe this next chapter in her life will help her move forward and, hopefully, eventually land her in a loving home with people that truly see how special she really is.”

Missing Texas dog found safe in Indiana, 3 years after later

Bella flourished during her five-month stay at Saginaw County Animal Care & Control, gaining 12-15 pounds.

“Bella is a very loving dog,” said Director Bonnie Kanicki. “She teaches us a lot about overcoming challenges and being resilient, forgiving and loving. When the officers initially went to help her, she didn’t struggle or posture, and she showed no fear or aggression. She knew they were going to help her and get her out of there.”

Animal cruelty charges have since been filed against the person responsible for her care.

Because Bella demonstrated resource-guarding behaviors around her food during temperament tests, the shelter sought out a more long-term solution for her that could help her and provide her the support she needs to thrive in a home. Additionally, the shelter where Bella was lodged tends to refrain from adopting out animal cruelty cases to homes in the local community.

New CDC maps show 25% of U.S. adults are not active enough

Bella was first noticed by an employee at Best Friends after an article about her ran in People . She was selected for admission to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in November 2021. After filing through Bella’s history, behavior observations, and medical records, the staff at Best Friends felt that they could provide the care and attention she needs.

Sage, who helped in Bella’s initial rescue, and fellow Saginaw County Animal Control officer Abbe Balderstone took Bella on a three-day, 1,800-mile road trip to assure both her safety and comfort in arriving at Best Friends.

A local Michigan car dealership, Thelen Subaru, loaned Desi and Abbe an Outback Limited and covered the total cost of gas. Additionally, Saginaw residents Bob and Pat Schust, who have been longtime supporters and volunteers of Best Friends, offered $2,000 to cover the cost of Bella’s transport when they heard about her story.

Currently, Bella is working on settling into her a new environment while healing both emotionally and physically. Until Bella feels comfortable enough in her new surroundings and makes a full recovery, she will remain unadoptable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMKcE_0drD9GMk00
Bella plays in her new environment (Courtesy: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary)

“This is really the embodiment of animal welfare, everyone working together,” said Julie Castle, chief executive officer for Best Friends Animal Society. “From the Saginaw County Animal Care & Control shelter staff, to the donors who helped pay for the trip, to Thelen Subaru for providing a loaner car, everyone came together for Bella.”

Bella arrived at Best Friends in her usual character, wearing a great big smile and with her tail wagging.

Report on sex abuse in German diocese faults retired Pope Benedict XVI

“Ultimately, the best situation for Bella will be to get adopted by a family, but she’s going to love life here at the sanctuary until she gets her forever home,” Castle said. “We are grateful we could help and play a small part in Bella’s life journey. This is why we do what we do. These are the moments that make the tough times all worth it.”

Anyone who wants to help Bella can do so by sponsoring her care at the sanctuary . You can also help other dogs by adopting from a shelter near you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Precious Arwin, Just 13 Weeks Old, Needs a New, Forever Home

The thought of pets sitting in shelters waiting for their forever homes is enough to pull at the heartstrings. But, a puppy getting returned to the shelter at just 13 weeks old? That's just devastating!. This week, for Dog Days, we're talking about this tiny little baby, Arwin. Arwin is...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
MLive

Months after chewing off her own leg to escape, Saginaw dog will begin life in Utah sanctuary

SAGINAW, MI — A dog whose tragic story here captivated people across the world soon will begin her journey to a happier chapter of life. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control officers will deliver Bella, the Saginaw dog who chewed off her own leg to escape entanglement, to an animal sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. They plan to depart Saginaw via vehicle about 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Terrier#Volunteers#Cdc#Animal Cruelty#Sex Abuse
abc12.com

Saginaw County dog that chewed its own leg off sent to out-of-state animal sanctuary

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A young pit bull mix that chewed off her own leg to survive a horrific animal cruelty case is off to a new life in Utah. Bella, who was found entangled in a chain with no food or water at a Saginaw residence last August, left on Saturday for Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. Staff there hopes to rehabilitate the dog so she eventually can be adopted.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbcboston.com

Who Decides? The Fight Over a Foster Dog's Leg Amputation

A Boston woman who’s been fostering a dog is in a legal battle to prevent the pet’s leg from being amputated. The rescue organization says the procedure is necessary for the dog’s long-term health. However, the foster mom wants to adopt the dog and said she is willing to pay the costs of exploring other medical options first.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
eaglenationonline.com

Opinion: Pit Bulls aren’t dangerous, society’s mindset is

Sharp teeth. Relentless, locking jaws. Powerful builds. All these stigma-inducing words are often used to describe “dangerous” dogs – and most of the time, Pit Bulls. Pit Bulls aren’t dangerous, but the stereotypes surrounding them can be, and they could continue to enforce a consistent pattern of abuse and neglect for these dogs.
ANIMALS
thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
FENTON, MI
OutThere Colorado

'Friendly and photogenic' deer killed, sending important message to residents of wild areas

A deer that had been given the name 'Copper' by local residents was killed in Herriman, Utah this week after getting media attention for being so docile that adults and children were able to pose with the animal for pictures. The situation highlights a concern that's on the rise around the nation, as urban areas push further into wild swathes of land. The takeaway is simple – residents of these areas must do their part to keep wildlife wild at the risk of leading to a situation that results in an animal being euthanized.
HERRIMAN, UT
New York Post

Man has giant, living bug pulled out of his ear during nightmare ER visit

A wince-inducing video shows a Texas man having a giant insect pulled out of his ear after the large critter flew into his lug while he was working in his garage. The patient, identified only as Ronald, was featured on this week’s episode of This Came Out Of Me, a Discovery Channel reality series that profiles unusual and extreme medical emergencies treated by ER doctors in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy