House passes big income-tax cut bill on near-party-line vote

 2 days ago

BOISE — In a near-party-line vote after an hour and a half of debate, the Idaho House on Thursday approved the largest tax cut in state history, sending the bill over to the Senate.

HB 436 provides a record $600 million in tax cuts and rebates, surpassing last year’s similar legislation. It includes $350 million in one-time rebates and $251 million in ongoing income tax rate reductions for individuals and corporations.

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, a lead co-sponsor of the bill, hit back against concerns that the bulk of the benefit would go to corporations and the wealthiest Idahoans. “It’s really hard to cut taxes for people who don’t pay taxes,” he declared.

“We have some of the highest income tax rates in the nation and they start at a very low level,” he told the House. “That has an effect at businesses looking to come to Idaho. … Those businesses want to make money. When they make money, they pay higher wages.”

HB 436 has moved with great speed; it was introduced within days of the start of this year’s legislative session last week; had its hearing and cleared the House tax committee on a party-line vote on Tuesday; and then came up for consideration in the full House on Thursday. To become law, it would need to clear a Senate committee and the full Senate, and be signed into law by Gov. Brad Little, who highlighted the proposal in his State of the State message and has indicated strong support.

Just one Republican, Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, joined every House Democrat in opposing the bill. Wood told the House that when the state has more revenue, it should invest in infrastructure for the long term. “What we’re about to do is cut the revenue stream that will allow us to do this into the future,” he said. “This kind of smells a little bit like the way Congress operates, and not the Idaho Legislature.”

Opposition to the bill came from minority Democrats, with House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, saying, “Every time this legislature has two dimes to rub together, this is what we see. ... The wealthy and well-connected are showered with money and there are scraps for the people that need it.”

She pointed to property tax relief and removing the state’s sales tax from groceries as higher priorities for Idahoans, and said, “I’m standing up against this bill today because I want tax cuts. I just want tax cuts that will actually help people ... tax cuts that correlate to what people actually want.”

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said, “Things are not so dire as I have heard. ... This year we can have our cake and eat it too.” He noted that there’s a clause in the bill for those who don’t want the money. “You can go through the Tax Commission ... and donate your money to the public schools or other good things. I encourage people to do that.”

Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said while she’s supporting the bill, “It’s not my favorite. … I’m hoping, hoping, underlining hope, that we’ll hear more. … There’s a lot of taxes we can cut.” She said, “I’m hoping that we can do a lot more and a lot better.”

The bill would provide $350 million in one-time rebates to Idahoans who filed state income tax returns in 2020 and 2021, set at either 12% of taxes paid in 2020 or $75 per person, whichever is higher. Most Idahoans would qualify for the minimum $75 rebates. It also would provide permanent tax cuts for corporations and individuals by lowering Idaho’s top rate for both from 6.5% to 6%, at a cost to the state treasury of $251 million a year, a figure that will rise over time. The lowest-income taxpayers would see no ongoing reduction in their rates.

Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said, “This is not an either-or proposition.” She said cutting taxes “leaves a little more room to send even more money back. … Surely there is enough room, by my mental math, that we can do more, and I believe we will be doing more.”

Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, “I will eat my hat if we pass this bill and repeal the sales tax on groceries. I’ve seen the math. … It’s not happening.”

“You’ve seen the data – you know how lopsided this is,” Necochea said. “I don’t understand why we keep doing this, lowering the taxes for the people who need it the least.”

