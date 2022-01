CHICAGO (CBS) — Don’t delete your Zoom app anytime soon. More and more people say their employer plans to let them work from home part of the week, even after the pandemic. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas even found a major insurance company hiring remote workers in our area. The morning commute, that finicky keyboard, your nosy desk neighbor. If you’re ready to leave that all in the past, then State Farm talent acquisition specialist Myron Kyser wants to hear from you. “We found that there is an appetite out there for folks to work from home and so we do have some opportunities...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO