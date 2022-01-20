U.S. leads in 2 events at Four Continents figure skating

Dave Ryding has become the first British alpine skier to win a World Cup gold medal with victory in the men’s slalom in Kitzbuhel The 35-year-old surged from sixth place after the first run to finish first, 0.38 seconds in front of Norway’s Lucas Braathen with another Norwegian, Henrik Kristoffersen, in third.Ryding said: “I’m 35 now, but I never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup, in Kitzbuhel, I don’t know if dreams are made better.”A moment to be proud of, @daveryding wins in Hahnenkamm-Rennen Kitzbühel to...
