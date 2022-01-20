ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. leads in 2 events at Four Continents figure skating

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The United States took the lead in the pairs and ice dance on...

The Independent

Dave Ryding wins first ever World Cup gold for Great Britain

Dave Ryding has become the first British alpine skier to win a World Cup gold medal with victory in the men’s slalom in Kitzbuhel The 35-year-old surged from sixth place after the first run to finish first, 0.38 seconds in front of Norway’s Lucas Braathen with another Norwegian, Henrik Kristoffersen, in third.Ryding said: “I’m 35 now, but I never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup, in Kitzbuhel, I don’t know if dreams are made better.”A moment to be proud of, @daveryding wins in Hahnenkamm-Rennen Kitzbühel to...
WORLD
Falls Church News-Press

Family Ties Abound on U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team

In a first for U.S. figure skating, three members of the Olympic team are the children of Olympians. Pair skater Ashley Cain-Gribble and ice dancer Jean-Luc Baker along with men’s alternate Ilia Malinin followed their parents into the sport and are now hoping to match their parents’ accomplishments of skating on Olympic ice.
SPORTS
Sports
Frankfort Times

Who me? Japan's Sena Tomita wins a Winter X Games gold

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Japan's Sena Tomita thought it was a mistake when they placed the gold medal around her neck. The 22-year-old halfpipe rider won her first Winter X Games title Saturday — the victory secured when the favorite, Maddie Mastro, decided not to take a fourth and final run to try for the win.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Beat Feuz wins at Kitzbühel in last downhill before Olympics

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Beat Feuz is again the man to beat heading to the Olympic downhill race at the Beijing Winter Games. Feuz’s Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt also showed again Sunday he has the talent and form to be Alpine skiing’s big new star in China.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Puerto Rico's Nieves regains lead at Latin America Amateur

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Roberto Nieves of Puerto Rico regained the lead Saturday with a fast start and a steady nerve late for a 2-under 70 and a one-shot advantage going into the final round of the Latin America Amateur Championship. At stake for the winner is...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Geisenberger gets 52nd career win in luge season finale

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger is a World Cup winner once again, just in time for the Olympics. Geisenberger got her first win of the season and 52nd singles victory of her career on Sunday, holding off Madeleine Egle of Austria and Elina Vitola of Latvia in the final women’s race on the World Cup schedule.
SPORTS
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
Frankfort Times

UNESCO lists Viking-era wooden sailboats on heritage list

ROSKILDE, Denmark (AP) — For thousands of years, wooden sailboats allowed the peoples of Northern Europe to spread trade, influence and sometimes war across seas and continents. In December, the U.N.’s culture agency added Nordic “clinker boats" to its list of traditions that represent the Intangible Cultural Heritage of...
WORLD
Frankfort Times

Curtoni wins, Goggia crashes in mixed day for Italy ski team

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — There were mixed emotions within the powerhouse Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni won a super-G on Sunday while Sofia Goggia crashed again with the Beijing Olympics less than two weeks away. For the second victory of her career in her 230th World Cup...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

International aid reaches Tonga with clean water, supplies

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga over the weekend, as the Pacific nation grapples with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. The main airport runway has been cleared of...
AUSTRALIA
Frankfort Times

Pieters wins in Abu Dhabi for biggest career victory

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thomas Pieters claimed the sixth and biggest European tour title of his career by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship by one shot after a turbulent final round on Sunday. The Belgian, who turns 30 next week, shot an even par 72 in...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Loeb becomes oldest winner of WRC round in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) — Frenchman Sebastien Loeb became the oldest driver to win a world championship rally as he claimed his 80th overall win on Sunday. Loeb, who will turn 48 next month, won for the eighth time in Monte Carlo ahead of another French driver, bitter rival Sebastien Ogier, who suffered a puncture near the end of the four-day race that destroyed his chances of victory.
MOTORSPORTS

