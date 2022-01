Instead of one treat, Disney announces two new 50th desserts today! Check out where to find them all and what has just been released here. Disney World is half a century year old! Disney celebrates the last 50 years of making fun memories. You’ll find yourself singing the catchy theme song “You are the Magic” even after you leave. Disney shares so many new things from statues and food to new parties and cavalcades. This 18 month celebration is just getting started. If you want to see all of the festivities, try and visit before it ends in the spring of 2023. It is such a huge milestone for Disney World, and how fun is it to say you visited during their 50th anniversary?

