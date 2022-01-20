Calling all Artists: Apply to Exhibit at Virginia Beach’s Central Library

​Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) is accepting applications from individual artists and groups for the 2022-2023 art exhibit season at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library. Art will be selected through a competitive, juried process and displayed for one month.

To be eligible, artwork must be:

Wall art (painting, photography, collage, textile, stained glass, bas relief, etc.)

Framed (or photos on metal) and ready for hanging

Original artwork created solely by the applicant-artist

Suitable for display in a public library

A portfolio of artwork primarily larger than 12" x 12" preferred

Of sufficient number to fill the gallery space adequately

Applicant portfolios must include:

A brief letter of application describing your artwork and art experience, with contact information, particularly email and phone number

Ten or more sample digital images (email attachments preferred). Include the framed size or (if unframed) image size of each artwork in inches (H x W)

Links to additional art images (website, Instagram, etc.) may also be included, but are not required

Electronic portfolios, including application letter and sample artwork images, should be emailed to VBPL's volunteer art gallery coordinator, Robert C. Kennedy at RKennedy@VBgov.com, by midnight on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

All applicants will be emailed upon receipt of submission and when judging has concluded. The Central Library Art Gallery uses a hanging rod and rail system with Walker Display hooks and holders. For more information, email RKennedy@VBgov.com or call Central Library, 757-385-0110.

