Cannabis Taxpayers, The IRS Is Here To Help (Seriously!)

These states without income tax are among the most tax-friendly in the country. The vast majority of states levy some form of tax on personal income, but each state's approach varies. In 2022, eight states levy no individual income tax of any kind, and with the addition of New Hampshire in the coming years, that number will soon grow to nine. Taxpayers will encounter single-rate tax structures in some states and graduated-rate income taxes in others, as well as a wide range of income tax rates from zero in states that don't levy income taxes to 13.3% in California, the highest state marginal individual income tax rate in the U.S. Income tax, however, only represents one slice of the whole state tax burden. Even in these states with no income tax, other taxes like sales, excise and property taxes can still affect an area's affordability and tax friendliness.

ALASKA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO