Mardi Gras is right around the corner and there’s plenty of beads, concerts, and food to look forward to at Universal Orlando. Last year, we ate and drank our way through multiple food booths at Universal Studios Florida with the assistance of the Tasting Lanyard. This year, the tasting lanyard will not be available, but there are still two great options to get the biggest bang for your buck. If you’re looking to save money and enjoy all Mardi Gras has to offer, this card is for you!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO