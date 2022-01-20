ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) Announces World’s First Entertainment Arena and Content Studios in Space, built by Axiom Space

LONDON, 20 January 2022: Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) the UK-based media company developing multi-platform, space-based entertainment today announces a ground-breaking new venture – SEE-1 – the world’s first content and entertainment studios and multi-purpose arena in space. The space station module will be built by Axiom Space, the leader in human...

