Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) Announces World’s First Entertainment Arena and Content Studios in Space, built by Axiom Space
LONDON, 20 January 2022: Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) the UK-based media company developing multi-platform, space-based entertainment today announces a ground-breaking new venture – SEE-1 – the world’s first content and entertainment studios and multi-purpose arena in space. The space station module will be built by Axiom Space, the leader in human...www.spaceref.com
