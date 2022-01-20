Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) Announces World’s First Entertainment Arena and Content Studios in Space, built by Axiom Space

In this day and age, immersive virtual technology is switching things up. As a matter of fact, some entertainment companies have begun to integrate virtual and augmented reality in their systems, using this technological advancement to create a wide variety of innovative breakthroughs across the space. While some have utilized it to improve their strategies, others have used it to introduce a whole new ball game into the field, aiming to address certain issues worldwide. In the case of Immersive Tech, it seeks to establish immersive technology as a staple and get the world acquainted with new technology and new ways to interact with others.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO