The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) was last seen down 76 points midday, pivoting lower and giving back nearly triple-digit gains from this morning's rally. Weighing on investor sentiment today is a rising 10-year Treasury yield, which earlier surged to its highest level since December 2019, dumping a bucket of cold water on an upbeat earnings report from Procter & Gamble (PG). In response, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) pivoted lower as well. Amidst this choppy price action, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), is heading toward its highest close since Dec. 3.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO