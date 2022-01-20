ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Sale: Waves Diamond Bundle on sale at lowest price ever

rekkerd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaves Audio has announced a 48-hour flash sale on the Diamond Bundle, offering over 90% off on the collection of 76 powerful audio plugins for mixing, mastering, live sound,...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Nectar flash sale 2022: Sleep easy with 40 per cent off any mattress plus a free protector

A mattress is one of the most important purchases you can make, considering we spend such a massive chunk of our lives in bed. So if yours is erring on the side of lumpy, it could be time to get an upgrade.While a quality mattress can be a ticket to restful sleep, getting a new one can be costly: but that’s where Nectar comes in.The award-winning brand has launched a huge flash sale that you’re not going to want to miss out on, with a whopping 40 per cent off all of its mattresses, including IndyBest’s top-rated memory foam offering...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 just got surprising price cuts

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $189.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Amazon had an incredible sale on Apple’s AirPods earlier this month. How good were the AirPods deals on Amazon, you ask? Every model including hot new AirPods Pro with MagSafe and AirPods Max were on sale at the lowest prices in months. In fact, Amazon’s AirPods Pro...
RETAIL
Smithonian

A Huge Black Diamond, Purportedly From Outer Space, Is Now Up for Sale

A one-of-a-kind black diamond dubbed the “Enigma" will go up for auction next month and is expected to sell for more around $7 million USD. The diamond was unveiled Tuesday by Sotheby’s Dubai, who says the massive black gem may have come from outer space. The Enigma, which...
LIFESTYLE
goodmorningamerica.com

Macy's flash sale on skin care, makeup and more ends soon

Surprise! Macy's is running a major beauty and skin care flash sale. For one day only, Macy's is offering 40-60% off on all beauty items, including hair care, skin care, perfume and more. Scroll to shop some "worth it" picks from the sale. Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop...
MAKEUP
BGR.com

Ninja’s best-selling Instant Pot rival with a built-in air fryer is $112 off

NINJA FD401 Foodi 8-qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Cooker & Air Fryer-Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker, 8-Quart Rating: 5 Stars THE NINJA FOODI DELUXE XL: The deluxe pressure cooker that also crisps.TENDERCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Quickly pressure cook ingredients to lock in juices, then give them a crispy, golden air-fryer finish.COOK FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: With an extra-large capacity 8-quart ceramic-coated pot that is nonstick, PTFE PFOA free, and easy to hand-wash. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.99 $138.00 Buy from Ninja $249.99 If you’re in search of a pretty basic, run-of-the-mill Instant Pot multi-cooker, there are definitely a few decent deals on Amazon right now....
RETAIL
rekkerd.org

Flash Sale: 6 Synthwave sound packs by OST Audio for $20 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a flash sale on the OST Audio – 6 for $20 Bundle, offering a discount of 85% off on a bundle of 6 best-selling Synthwave packs by OST Audio. If you looking for the best quality retro style materials this bundle contains everything you need.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Solar Eclipse LO-FI & Darksynth Bundle by Patchmaker on sale at 80% OFF

ADSR Sounds has launched Patchmaker’s value collection Solar Eclipse – LO-FI & Darksynth Bundle, offering 80% off on 5 sound packs featuring 356 presets for the Serum synthesizer, 102 presets for XLN Audio’s RC-20 effect plugin, 75 MIDI files, and bonus loops. These specially selected products have...
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
Gamespot

Razer's Limited-Edition Boba Fett Xbox Controller Hits Lowest Price Ever

Razer's limited-edition Boba Fett Xbox controller is now available at the lowest price we've ever seen. First released during the 2021 holiday season, the highly rated gamepad is listed on Amazon with a $30 price cut--just in time for The Book of Boba Fett's fourth episode to premiere. All those...
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Chris Hein Ensemble Strings by Best Service on sale at 50% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on Chris Hein Ensemble Strings by Best Service, offering a 50% discount on the string library featuring 10 instruments for the free Kontakt Player. Recorded with the greatest care, precisely edited and combined into ten useful Kontakt Player instruments with a custom-made user...
CHRIS SALE
rekkerd.org

Save 80% on Ultimate Riddim + Dubstep Bundle by Black Octopus Sound

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a two-week sale on Black Octopus Sound’s Ultimate Riddim + Dubstep Bundle, a collection of 10 full sample packs with expertly produced and professional ready sounds for your productions. There is no shortage of inspiration to be found here, including a staggering 1000+ Serum...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Save 92% on Angelic Vibes 10 Packs for $20 Bundle

ADSR Sounds has launched a limited time offer on the Angelic Vibes 10 Packs for $20 bundle of royalty free sound packs featuring over 2,600 premium loops, one shots, MIDI files and presets for Serum and Omnisphere. The sounds in the bundle are aimed at production of Trap, Hip Hop...
SHOPPING
gamedeals365.com

Dragon Star Varnir Complete Deluxe Edition Bundle on sale for just $13

Fanatical has a fantastic package for all JRPG enthusiasts today. The new Dragon Star Varnir Complete Deluxe Edition Bundle is just $12.99 thanks to a 75% discount. The deal is only good for the next 48 hours. Not only will you get the Dragon Star Varnir game, but you’ll also...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

This PS5 SSD deal sees the WD Black SN850 1TB at its lowest ever price

There's a hell of a PS5 SSD deal at Amazon today - you can get the WD Black SN850 1TB model for its historic lowest price. Right now, this PS5 SSD deal sees the WD Black SN850 retailing for only $164.99 (reduced from $230) at Amazon for a massive saving of $65. It is a return to the lowest recorded price for the drive which we originally saw intermittently throughout October and December.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Get 33% OFF Cloud Waves expansion pack for Loopmasters Khords

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Cloud Waves expansion pack for the Khords synthesizer instrument by Loopmasters. Cloud Waves is a collection of 50 heavenly synth sounds, designed to expand the Khords factory sound bank with rich chords and stabs perfect for designing your own dusty pads, dreamy atmospherics and dramatic stabs. The raw sounds are smooth and lush and are the perfect complement to the Khords factory sound bank.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

AirPods 3 Back On Sale for $139.99 [Lowest Price Ever]

Apple's new AirPods 3 wireless earbuds are back on sale for $139.99 today. That's $39.01 off from their regular price of $179 and a match for the lowest price ever. By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ. Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. The new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water, and feature a force sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

AirPods 3 drop back to their lowest price ever

Amazon has an answer for what to do with that gift card you received over the holidays. The recently released AirPods 3 are once again selling for their lowest price ever: $139.99. And there are significant deals on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 as well. This post contains affiliate links....
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Dirty Little Sale: Save 50% on selected Kilohearts plugins

Kilohearts has announced the launch of its Dirty Little Sale, offering a 50% discount on selected plugins for a few days only. Are your sounds just too clean? Add some grit and grime to your productions with 50% off Faturator, Phase Distortion, Distortion, and Nonlinear Filter until January 31st (midnight CET). ❤️
COMPUTERS

