Flash Sale: Waves Diamond Bundle on sale at lowest price ever

Apple's new AirPods 3 wireless earbuds are back on sale for $139.99 today. That's $39.01 off from their regular price of $179 and a match for the lowest price ever. By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ. Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. The new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water, and feature a force sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case.
