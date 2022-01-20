ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Old neurons can block neurogenesis in mice

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Destroying senescent cells in the aging stem cell niche enhances hippocampal neurogenesis and cognitive function in mice, researchers report January 20 in the journal Stem Cell Reports. "Our results provide further support for the notion that excessive senescence is a driving factor behind aging, and even late-life reduction of...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Inflammation in the gut is encoded by neurons in the brain

The nervous and immune systems interact in a bidirectional manner. It emerges that inflammation in the body activates brain cells that, when later reactivated, can trigger a recapitulation of the inflammatory response. David Brea 0 &. David Brea is at the Champalimaud Foundation, Champalimaud Research, Champalimaud Center for the Unknown,...
HEALTH
todayspractitioner.com

Effects of dietary selenium on immune function of spleen in mice

Xin Zhang, Liangliang Zhang, Kaide Xia, Jie Dai, Jiangtao Huang, Yun Wang, Guiming Zhu, Zuquan Hu, Zhu Zeng, Yi Jia. The effects of selenium on serum cytokines, immune cell composition and spleen proteome in mice are still unclear. In this study, male mice were fed with selenium-containing diets for eight weeks, and serum cytokines were assayed using Luminex liquid suspension chip. The spleen was obtained for histological morphology, immunohistochemistry and proteome sequencing. The results indicated that the spleen index and histological structure of the spleen were reduced and damaged with low and high selenium. Serum cytokines were regulated by selenium. Additionally, compared with medium selenium, there were 180 and 189 differential proteins with high and low selenium, respectively. The differential proteins were mainly associated with metabolic processes, regulation of response to oxidative stress, cell maturation and differentiation, cytokines and receptor binding, and were verified using Western blotting. In conclusion, it was suggested that low and high selenium affected the secretion of cytokines and impaired the immune function of the spleen.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Aging Brain#Neural Stem Cell#Stem Cell Research#Neurogenesis
Scientist

Tinkering with Gut Microbes Boosts Brain Plasticity in Mice

Mice raised in an enriched environment are better able to adapt and change than mice raised in standard cages, but why they show this higher brain plasticity has not been known. Now, a study published January 11 in Cell Reports finds that the environment could act indirectly: living in enriched environments changes the animals’ gut microbiota, which appears to modulate plasticity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transient neuronal suppression for exploitation of new sensory evidence

In noisy but stationary environments, decisions should be based on the temporal integration of sequentially sampled evidence. This strategy has been supported by many behavioral studies and is qualitatively consistent with neural activity in multiple brain areas. By contrast, decision-making in the face of non-stationary sensory evidence remains poorly understood. Here, we trained monkeys to identify and respond via saccade to the dominant color of a dynamically refreshed bicolor patch that becomes informative after a variable delay. Animals' behavioral responses were briefly suppressed after evidence changes, and many neurons in the frontal eye field displayed a corresponding dip in activity at this time, similar to that frequently observed after stimulus onset but sensitive to stimulus strength. Generalized drift-diffusion models revealed consistency of behavior and neural activity with brief suppression of motor output, but not with pausing or resetting of evidence accumulation. These results suggest that momentary arrest of motor preparation is important for dynamic perceptual decision making.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Research in mice identifies neurons that control locomotion

For more than a century, scientists have known that while the commands that initiate movement come from the brain, the neurons that control locomotion once movement is underway reside within the spinal cord. Researchers now report that, in mice, they have identified one particular type of neuron that is both necessary and sufficient for regulating this type of movement. These neurons are called ventral spinocerebellar tract neurons (VSCTs).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Regulation of adult neurogenesis by the endocannabinoid-producing enzyme diacylglycerol lipase alpha (DAGLa)

The endocannabinoid system modulates adult hippocampal neurogenesis by promoting the proliferation and survival of neural stem and progenitor cells (NSPCs). This is demonstrated by the disruption of adult neurogenesis under two experimental conditions: (1) NSPC-specific deletion of cannabinoid receptors and (2) constitutive deletion of the enzyme diacylglycerol lipase alpha (DAGLa) which produces the endocannabinoid 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG). However, the specific cell types producing 2-AG relevant to neurogenesis remain unknown. Here we sought to identify the cellular source of endocannabinoids in the subgranular zone of the dentate gyrus (DG) in hippocampus, an important neurogenic niche. For this purpose, we used two complementary Cre-deleter mouse strains to delete Dagla either in neurons, or in astroglia and NSPCs. Surprisingly, neurogenesis was not altered in mice bearing a deletion of Dagla in neurons (Syn-Dagla KO), although neurons are the main source for the endocannabinoids in the brain. In contrast, a specific inducible deletion of Dagla in NPSCs and astrocytes (GLAST-CreERT2-Dagla KO) resulted in a strongly impaired neurogenesis with a 50% decrease in proliferation of newborn cells. These results identify Dagla in NSPCs in the DG or in astrocytes as a prominent regulator of adult hippocampal neurogenesis. We also show a reduction of Daglb expression in GLAST-CreERT2-Dagla KO mice, which may have contributed to the neurogenesis phenotype.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Motor proteins haul precious cargo in neurons. How can we control their movement?

Inside neurons, motor proteins haul precious cargo, moving essential goods along thread-like roadways called microtubule tracks. This miniature highway system is vital for keeping neurons healthy: When traffic is flowing well, critical materials are able to reach distant areas of the cells where they're needed. When the system breaks down, it can impede cellular function and lead to cell death.
TRAFFIC
indianapublicmedia.org

Studying gut health and brain rejuvenation in mice

Our bodies and those of other animals are home to trillions of microorganisms. Most of them live in our digestive tracts. The colon typically contains three hundred to five hundred species—the highest density of microbial species seen in any habitat on Earth—though about thirty to forty species are most abundant.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers simulate behavior of living 'minimal cell' in three dimensions

Scientists report that they have built a living "minimal cell" with a genome stripped down to its barest essentials -- and a computer model of the cell that mirrors its behavior. By refining and testing their model, the scientists say they are developing a system for predicting how changes to the genomes, living conditions or physical characteristics of live cells will alter how they function.
SCIENCE
wustl.edu

Drug mimics beneficial effects of fasting in mice

Blocking arginine metabolism leads to improved metabolic health, weight loss. An investigational cancer drug that starves tumors of their energy supply also shows evidence of improving whole body metabolism, leading to improved weight control, according to a new study in mice from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Science Daily

Changing the genetic 'recipe' for protovertebrates

When baking a cake, even a small change to your recipe can have a major impact on the final product. Recently, researchers in Japan have demonstrated that a small alteration in the gene expression "recipe" of the model organism Ciona intestinalis leads to a significant change in the development of sensory cells.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews.org

Rethinking the origins of neurons: Q&A with Tomasz Nowakowski

Autism is thought to arise during prenatal development, when the brain is spinning its web of excitatory and inhibitory neurons, the main signal-generating cell types in the cerebral cortex. Though this wiring process remains mysterious, one thing seemed certain after two decades of studies in mice: Although both neuron types arise from radial glia, excitatory neurons crop up in the developing cortex, whereas inhibitory neurons, also known as interneurons, originate outside of the cortex and then later migrate into it.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Scientists build 'valves' in DNA to shape biological information flows

Scientists at the University of Bristol have developed new biological parts that are able to shape the flow of cellular processes along DNA. The work, now published in the journal Nature Communications, offers a fresh perspective on how information is encoded in DNA and new tools for building sustainable biotechnologies.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Breathing: The master clock of the sleeping brain

LMU neuroscientists have shown that breathing coordinates neuronal activity throughout the brain during sleep and quiet. While we sleep, the brain is not switched off, but is busy with "saving" the important memories of the day. To achieve that, brain regions are synchronized to coordinate the transmission of information between them. Yet, the mechanisms that enable this synchronization across multiple remote brain regions are not well understood. Traditionally, these mechanisms were sought in correlated activity patterns within the brain. However, LMU neuroscientists Prof. Anton Sirota and Dr. Nikolas Karalis have now been able to show that breathing acts as a pacemaker that entrains the various brain regions and synchronizes them with each other.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Boosting T cells improves survival in mice with glioblastoma

Glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer in the brain or spinal cord, has proven stubbornly resistant to newer immunotherapies. And radiation and chemotherapy, the standard treatment for glioblastoma, result in fewer than 10% of patients surviving longer than five years after diagnosis. But a new study from researchers at Washington University School...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Science Daily

Novel nanoantibiotics kill bacteria without harming healthy cells

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 2.8 million Americans experience antibiotic-resistant infections each year; more than 35,000 die from those infections. To address this critical and worldwide public health issue, a team of researchers led by Hongjun (Henry) Liang, Ph.D., from the Texas Tech University...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Supplement appears to boost muscle, mitochondria health

Source: University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine. An oral supplement intended to stimulate a natural body process appears to promote muscle endurance and mitochondrial health in humans. New research suggests that the supplement, urolithin A, may help improve or prolong muscle activity in people who are aging or who have diseases that make exercise difficult.
HEALTH
Science Daily

Landing therapeutic genes safely in the human genome

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. Many future gene and cell therapies to treat diseases like cancer, rare genetic and other conditions could be enhanced in their efficacy, persistence, and predictability by so-called "genomic safe harbors (GSHs)." These are landing sites in the human genome able to safely accommodate new therapeutic genes without causing other, unintended changes in a cell's genome that could pose a risk to patients.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy