Red Wings release amazing video of Lucas Raymond mic’d up [Video]

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO