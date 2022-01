*spoiler alert* Joel Embiid is going to make it to the All-Star game one way or another. Currently ranked third in Eastern Conference voting behind Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Embiid has a two-to-one lead on the next votes getter, Jayson Tatum, as of January 20th. While a roughly 1.5 million vote lead is likely insurmountable for fans of the 19-year-old Boston Celtics superstar, even if Embiid somehow falls out of the top-3 in frontcourt fan voting, between the media members and his peers, he should still remain an All-Star starter for the fifth-straight season.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO