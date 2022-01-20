ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Belichick told Josh Allen after Pats' playoff loss to Bills

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Belichick paid a visit to the Buffalo Bills locker room shortly after the New England Patriots' blowout wild-card loss. One reason for his appearance was to commend Josh Allen for a historic performance. Appearing Thursday on "The Pat McAfee Show," Allen recalled his memorable encounter with the Patriots...

The New England Patriots 2021 season came to a definitive and demoralizing end on Saturday with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card playoff round. Though Pats quarterback Mac Jones finished the game completing 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, the story of the night for New England would be the inability to make plays when most needed on both sides of the ball. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards, setting a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to tight end Dawson Knox.
Josh Allen Is Breaking Football and Football Analysis

Josh Allen’s wild-card round destruction of the New England Patriots might have been the best playoff game an NFL quarterback has ever put forward. His 98.5 quarterback rating at ESPN was a playoff record in the history of that metric, back to 2006. He completed 21 of his 25 throws for 308 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he tossed in 66 yards on six rushes for good measure. He did not take a sack, and his Buffalo Bills impossibly scored touchdowns on all seven of their drives that didn’t end with a half expiring. Their punter kicked the ball as many times as you did, and the Bills won, 47–17. Those facts undersell Allen’s performance, which came in a minus-5 wind chill and at the expense of one of the great defensive minds in football history, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick. It was also just so damned attractive, with Allen barely exerting himself to produce all that greatness.
Early 2000s America was a terrifying place. Popped collars and cuffed jeans were considered trendy and, even, cool by the nation’s youth. Thanks to the ubiquitousness of a wave of boy bands, highlights in your hair were not only the peak of accessorizing your hair; they were mandatory. “The Backstreet Boys” were never more influential. Before it became a pillar that helped erode the world’s social fabric, Facebook was just a convenient way to keep in touch with loved ones and share photos from your life. But only if you could figure out how to upload them to your computer, with dial-up internet.
After the Patriots defense was thoroughly dismantled in a 47-17 Wild Card loss at Buffalo, Bill Belichick reportedly stopped by the Bills locker room. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, quarterback Josh Allen confirmed Belichick’s visit and said the Patriots coach sought him out after his otherworldly performance. Allen was 21-of-25 for 308 yards, threw 5 touchdown passes and ran for 66 yards, too; New England’s defense couldn’t stop him.
Tedy Bruschi knows how the Patriots operate. He understands how Bill Belichick approaches things. Not only was he one of the team's best and most respected players through the first iteration of its dynasty, but even in retirement -- he works as an analyst for ESPN these days -- he was at Gillette Stadium quite a bit during training camp to watch his old boss direct his old team.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — In a rematch of last year's AFC Championship, the Buffalo Bills will be back in Kansas City to play the Chiefs - this time in the Divisional Round. The Bills got the better of the Chiefs when the two teams met in Kansas City back in week 5 of the regular season, but with even more on the line this time around, neither team is overlooking the other.
