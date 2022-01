A “Wheel of Fortune” contestant who narrowly missed out on winning a car due to a technicality will get one anyway, as the carmaker followed through on its promise. Audi’s gift to Charlene Rubush came after a flurry of backlash to “Wheel of Fortune,” which ruled the contestant paused too long before giving the final word of her final bonus round puzzle.

