Hip Hop

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy

 2 days ago
The docuseries from Guy Torry focuses on the "90s...

St. Louis American

Prime Video green-lights ‘Phat Tuesdays’ docuseries with Guy Torry, Reginald Hudlin

Reginald Hudlin, Guy Torry, and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions are bringing a “Phat Tuesdays'' docuseries to Amazon Prime Video. “We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Phat Tuesdays and shine the spotlight on Guy Torry for his trailblazing efforts to give Black comedians their turn on stage in ‘90s Hollywood,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon Studios said. “The stories and first-person accounts that Hudlin and Torry help showcase in this docuseries are not only hilarious and entertaining, but powerful as well, and celebrate how the Black community came together to evolve comedy and entertainment.”
TV SERIES
New Pittsburgh Courier

Docuseries “Phat Tuesdays” tells the untold story of Black comedians

Prime Video announced the new docuseries Phat Tuesdays, which celebrates Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry today. Phat Tuesdays, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, February 4, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Real Dirty Dancing

The Stephen “tWitch” Boss-hosted dancing show will take over the Tuesday timeslot previously reserved for Monarch, which was pushed back to fall over the pandemic.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Happy 54th Birthday to Hip Hop Pioneer LL Cool J!

James Todd Smith, a.k.a. LL Cool J, nickname “Ladies Love Cool James”; born on Long Island, New York, January 14, 1968. LL Cool J signed to pioneer Hip Hop label Def Jam Records in 1984. His career took off with classic hits, included on albums like: Bigger and Deffer, Walking with a Panther, Mama Said Knock You Out, 14 Shots to the Dome, Mr. Smith. LL turned to act, appearing in movies like B.A.P.S., Halloween H2O, and Any Given Sunday.
HIP HOP
celebritypage.com

Uplifting Black Comics: A Look At Upcoming 'Phat Tuesday' Docuseries

The experiment that began in 1990s Los Angeles is now a riveting docuseries. Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy will tell the story of Guy Torry, who fought to start an all-Black comedy night at a club called The Comedy Store. The venue and event helped jumpstart the careers of several prominent, Black comedians.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

PBS and BBC team with Chuck D to tell The Story of Hip-Hop

The Public Enemy frontman and co-founder and his manager Lorrie Boula are working with BBC Studios on The Story of Hip-Hop with Chuck D, which traces the story of this globally influential art form over the past 40 years up to today, featuring some of rap's big names including Run DMC, LL Cool J and Queen Latifah. “The hip-hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” said Chuck D. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip-hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip-hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

How decades-old footage of Bob Saget ended up in Moses Storm's new HBO Max special

Moses Storm: Trash White, which dropped on HBO Max on Thursday, features old footage of Saget on America's Funniest Home Videos with Storm's family appeared in the cold open. "Bob legitimately meant a lot to us growing up," Storm tells The Last Laugh podcast. "Essentially, Bob Saget, in our heads, was picking the videos at his house and giving us his 10 grand. So my mom, as a job, aggressively tried to get us on America’s Funniest Home Videos. So we’d rent a camera and two six-hour tapes every single week and she would just brainstorm, try to come up with bits with the kids. And it wasn’t this fun thing. We were submitting them and she would get angry. And rightfully so, it’s hard to do bits. And she would try to get us on the show and keep submitting tapes because it was a cash cow. It was a way out. So growing up, in my head, Bob Saget was the richest person alive. I was like, he probably has a million dollars! Could you imagine such an amount? I’ve always had this very warm feeling towards him. So if I could make it about me, it hit me really hard. And there was a part of me that was hoping to meet him after this." ALSO: John Mayer paid to have a private plane fly Saget's body from Orlando to Los Angeles.
TV & VIDEOS
substreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: Bad Rescue Fuse Rock and Hip-Hop On Daring New Single

The only way to make a mark on music today is to be so undeniably unique that people have to pay attention. Thankfully, that’s what Bad Rescue does best. Nobody likes to talk about it, but music discovery is exhausting. Listeners generally have to sift through dozens if not hundreds of artists to find one that shows a little bit of promise. Even if you find that artist, which can be difficult, there is no guarantee that they will write a second song that captures your imagination. Discovery is an act of perpetual heartbreak, but now and then, a band comes along that makes all the bad times worth it. This week, that band is Bad Rescue.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Louie Anderson was comedy's eternal kid

As New York Times comedy critic Jason Zinoman points out, Anderson, who died Friday at age 68, and Bob Saget, who died early last week, appeared on the same HBO Young Comedians Special in 1985. And last May, Saget interviewed Anderson for his Bob Saget's Here For You podcast, "reminiscing and laughing, and gingerly approaching topics with the sensitivity and warmth of intimates catching up during the long, isolating pandemic," says Zinoman. "It’s funny and now, considering the loss of both men, terribly heartbreaking. Both still prolific in their 60s, they sounded joyful about the current moment and were looking to the future." Zinoman adds: "The outpouring of love for Bob Saget took some by surprise and was in part a testament to his good-natured, filthy humor and personal generosity. But it was also because of a vast audience that saw him as the friendly paternal face on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos. That comedy fans also knew him as one of the dirtiest joke tellers around burnished and deepened his reputation. But if Saget became one of the few cultural figures who could be described as America’s Dad (does any current star get described in such sweeping terms these days?), Anderson fit seamlessly into an equally idealized role as our culture’s eternal kid. There was a boyish innocence and sweetness to Anderson that never left him, even when he was playing a mother on Baskets, a remarkable and sincere performance that marked the start of his acclaimed second act (which included his turn in Search Party). Like Saget, Anderson had a broad résumé as an actor, author and television host, but he was a stand-up at heart who never stopped touring. I saw him do a 90-minute set in 2018, and he had the low-key improvisational, searching energy of someone still obsessed with finding an incredible new bit...More prominently, his great topic was family, particularly his ever-optimistic mother and irate father. (As soft-spoken as he could be, Anderson could also yell as much as Sam Kinison.) While his early comedy featured plenty of punch lines, Anderson’s great gift was acting out stories, brilliantly evoking moments with quick-change characterizations, displaying the depth and technique of a seasoned actor."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

NBC delays American Song Contest over COVID concerns with a live audience, sets AGT: Extreme's premiere in its place

The ambitious U.S. take on the legendary Eurovision Song Contest is set to kick off its eight-week run on March 21. American Song Contest was originally scheduled to premiere on Feb. 21. Instead, AGT: Extreme will premiere on that date and run for four weeks. AGT: Extreme was able to complete its season this month after stuntman Jonathan Goodwin's scary injury last October resulted in a production shutdown.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix's La Firma reality competition will seek the next Latin urban music star

Reggaeton stars Rauw Alejandro and Yandel will be joined by Nicki Nicole and Lex Borrero on the judging panel on La Firma, which will search for singers across Latin America, the United States and Spain. "In the series, viewers will follow the journeys of the selected artists as they head to Miami for the competition," per Deadline. "The winner will sign with talent incubator NEON16."
TV & VIDEOS
shepherdexpress.com

Black Violin’s Unique Fusion of Hip-Hop and Classical

Any music act with a unique sound—such as Black Violin’s fusion of classical music and hip-hop—is bound to sound familiar from album to album. But violinist Kev Marcus has no problem seeing a difference between Take the Stairs and especially the previous two albums he has made as one half of the duo, Black Violin. In fact, he can sum it up in one word.
MUSIC
Black America Web

PBS Announces ‘The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D’ Docuseries

Public Enemy’s frontman Chuck D has been tapped by PBS to unpack the history of hip-hop for a new documentary special. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As reported by Uproxx, The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D is a four-part...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Disney+ orders basketball-themed coming-of-age drama The Crossover -- LeBron James boards as an executive producer

The drama series based on Kwame Alexander's bestselling novel that he is writing with Damani Johnson "introduces teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered basketball phenomenon, per Deadline. "Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix rebooting Iron Chef

Four years after Food Network aired its final Iron Chef America episode, the Iron Chef format is being rebooted as Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Netflix has previous experience rebooting established reality formats -- Queer Eye is arguably its biggest unscripted hit.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Louie Anderson, comedian and Emmy-winning actor, dies at 68

Anderson died this morning, three days after TMZ reported he was in a Las Vegas hospital battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. He died one day after Pauly Shore, son of The Comedy Store founder Mitzi Shore, tweeted that he had visited Anderson in the hospital and said his goodbyes while Anderson was surrounded by his family. Anderson's career stretched four decades, making his Tonight Show debut in 1984. In 2004, Comedy Central called him one of the “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time." He played an 8-year-old version of himself in the 1994-1998 Fox animated comedy Life with Louie, he hosted Family Feud from 1999 to 2002 and starred in FX's Baskets, winning an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for playing a character inspired by his mom. “I’m pretty sure my mom orchestrated it from the great beyond,” Anderson told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. “I mean, how would that come up otherwise? She always could have been a star herself, so she’s finally getting a chance to act.” ALSO: Louie Anderson's fellow comedians mourn him on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
92.9 NIN

These Are the Longest Prison Bids in Hip-Hop History

It doesn’t take much to get caught up in the mix. When you’re a high-profile artist who comes from a lifestyle of actual street activity or the glamorization of it, you’re even more prone to be a target by the police at all times. And unfortunately, many of rap’s most popular faces and names have done pretty lengthy bids in the can. XXL takes a look at which artists had long prison bids and how their run-ins with the law occurred.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

