DATA: Here is how the Cedar Park-Leander real estate market changed in 2021

Cookie Co. will be opening its first bakery in the Austin area at The Summit at Rivery Park, 1500 Rivery Blvd., Ste. 310, Georgetown, in mid-March. There will be a prelaunch event shortly before the official opening, where the store will collect donations for local nonprofit We Are Broken, according to owner and operator Beverly Querin. Cookie Co. presents four new cookie recipes each week along with menu mainstay chocolate chip at its locally-owned stores. The new cookies are revealed each Sunday through its Instagram account, www.instagram.com/theofficialcookieco. 512-591-1233. www.theofficialcookieco.com.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO