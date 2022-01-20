ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

DATA: Here is how the Cedar Park-Leander real estate market changed in 2021

By Taylor Girtman
Community Impact Austin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During 2021, the real estate market in Cedar Park and Leander saw record-high home prices and low inventories. Across the Austin metro area, 41,316 homes were sold—a 2.5% increase from 2020 and a...

5 commercial projects filed recently in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, including T-Mobile renovation

Wondering what new businesses, restaurants and other local projects are coming soon or currently underway in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto? The following commercial projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change. T-Mobile: 1810 FM 685,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
6 Lake Travis-Westlake developments making progress in 2022; Williamson County adjusts US 183-Hwy. 29 connector study and more top Central Texas news

Read the most popular Central Texas news from the past week. Here are the latest developments that are underway or will break ground in 2022 in the Lake Travis-Westlake area. Williamson County has changed the scope of the Corridor I-2 Planning and Right-of-Way Study, which looks at building a connector route from US 183 and Hwy. 29 in northwest Williamson County near Liberty Hill, according to a Jan. 7 media release.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
See the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, including new Mobotrex factory

Wondering what new businesses, restaurants and other local projects are coming soon or currently underway in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto? The following commercial projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change. Dance Spot: 4400 Sam...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Cookie Co. coming to The Summit at Rivery Park in Georgetown in mid-March

Cookie Co. will be opening its first bakery in the Austin area at The Summit at Rivery Park, 1500 Rivery Blvd., Ste. 310, Georgetown, in mid-March. There will be a prelaunch event shortly before the official opening, where the store will collect donations for local nonprofit We Are Broken, according to owner and operator Beverly Querin. Cookie Co. presents four new cookie recipes each week along with menu mainstay chocolate chip at its locally-owned stores. The new cookies are revealed each Sunday through its Instagram account, www.instagram.com/theofficialcookieco. 512-591-1233. www.theofficialcookieco.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Ujjaval Tax Service now operating in Round Rock

Ujjaval Tax Service began operations in Round Rock Jan. 18. The home-based business offers tax preparation services for state, federal and local filings. 785-218-5134. www.ujjavaltaxservice.com. Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Downtown Austin pizza truck opening brick-and-mortar location in Oak Hill; 2 Guys, 1 Pit BBQ to expand restaurant in Tomball and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Jan. 20. Note: The following stories were published Jan. 18-19. Central Texas. Downtown Austin pizza truck Stony’s Pizza is set to open a brick-and-mortar location in Oak Hill at 9521...
AUSTIN, TX
Seniors face challenge of aging in place

The median age within Georgetown continues to climb as it has increased from 40.9 to 46.3, according to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2010-2019. Seniors are now 29.1% of Georgetown’s population, more than double that of other cities throughout Williamson County, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data. The Austin-Round Rock metro had the fastest-growing population of adults 55-64 years old and is the second fastest-growing metro for seniors 65 and up, according to U.S. census data.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Round Rock Public Library to offer business plan competition for startups

The Round Rock Public Library will offer a competition for small startups to gain initial capital. The Business Plan Competition for Round Rock Entrepreneurs is an opportunity for those with for-profit business plans to win a $10,000 prize. The winner of the competition will receive $7,500 in cash, a Dell computer worth $2,500 and a consultation with a Dell Technology expert. One runner-up will receive a $3,500 cash prize.
ROUND ROCK, TX
