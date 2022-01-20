ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC cancels Rebel Wilson's Pooch Perfect, benches Jimmy Kimmel's Who Wants to be a Millionaire revival

 2 days ago
Wilson’s dog grooming competition, a remake of an Australian series she also hosted, has been canceled after one season, reports Deadline's Peter...

Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Steve Harvey On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

I’m back with even more mens fashion, thought I would try it again since Comedian Steve Harvey is all over the internet for his impeccable style! His stylist does an amazing job with his looks and this was another one I enjoyed looking at last night as he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel’s MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Puts Himself in Prison for Life

“Mike Lindell is having a heck of a 2022 so far,” Jimmy Kimmel said in his monologue Thursday night, noting that the MyPillow CEO recently had his phone records subpoenaed by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. And now he’s been trying to “sell his most outlandish claim yet.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Gets Emotional Discussing Bob Saget's Legacy While on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

On January 9, one of America’s favorite TV dads Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65 in Orlando, Florida. Bob’s sudden death immediately prompted a wave of tributes from celebrities and fans alike, which have all commemorated his kindness and unique ability to make people laugh. Notably, the Full House star was remembered by many in the comedy world, including fellow comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Steve got emotional discussing the loss of the actor.
ORLANDO, FL
TVLine

ABC Boss Addresses Oscars Host Plan, Status of Primetime All My Children, Grey's, Millionaire and Live Sitcoms

The Academy Awards airing on ABC in March will have a host — for the first time in four years. Appearing at the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, affirmed that filmdom’s biggest night will have a host this year, though he had no details to share at this time — including whether ABC’s late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, might make a return as emcee. Other topics addressed, even if vaguely, by Erwich during the TCA press conference: * Declaring Grey’s Anatomy to be “still at the top of its game...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel Live! hires a new announcer: Lou Wilson succeeds Dicky Barrett

Wilson, whose credits include recurring on American Vandal and appearing with Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island, was introduced last night by Kimmel. Wilson is Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s second announcer in its 19-year history. Dicky Barrett, the The Mighty Mighty Bosstones frontman who served as the original announcer, has decided to retire to Arizona.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Happy 60th birthday, Jim Carrey!

The Canadian comedian who became a sensation on In Living Color before becoming a box office star turns 60 today. "It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!" tweeted Carey, accompanied by a video showcasing his face as an old man.
CELEBRITIES
wirx.com

Ghost performing this week on ABC's ﻿'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Ghost will be haunting late night TV this week. The Swedish metallers are set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Thursday, January 20, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. We don’t know yet what Ghost will be playing on Kimmel, but we’d guess they’ll be rocking their current single “Hunter’s Moon,” which premiered last fall. The track, which hit number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, was recorded for Halloween Kills, the latest entry in the legendary Halloween horror film franchise.
CELEBRITIES
wirx.com

Catch Twenty One Pilots tonight on ABC's '﻿Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

After embarking on their Takeover tour in 2021, Twenty One Pilots are taking over late night in 2022. The “Stressed Out” duo will be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. They last appeared on the show in 2015, when they were on the cusp of exploding into the arena-headlining superstars they are today with their album Blurryface.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jimmy Kimmel Is One of the Best-Known Talk Show Hosts Out There — What's His Net Worth?

Since first starting out in show biz in the '80s, Jimmy Kimmel has built an incredibly successful career as a TV show host, actor, producer, writer, and media personality. A two-time Emmy Award-winner, Jimmy has entertained millions of viewers over the past few decades. He and his wife of nine years, Molly McNearney, have two kids, Jane and William "Billy" John. Jimmy shares two older kids, Katie and Kevin, with ex-wife Gina. Outside of his personal life, what's Jimmy's net worth?
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Allison Tolman urges TV writers to "take the jokes about weight out of your scripts"

"I promise they aren’t funny. And even if they were, they won’t hold up well. And even if they did, they’re unkind-either to your characters and actors or someone in your audience or crew. It’s not worth it," says the veteran Fargo and Why Women Kill actress in a lengthy Twitter thread posted Tuesday afternoon. "Jokes about weight don’t have to just be jokes about a characters body," she tweeted, adding: "And when you’re ready, begin to wrap your mind around removing body descriptors from your scripts altogether, including character descriptions and the names of minor roles. I’m not saying you shouldn’t use adjectives. But please don’t say 'Linda- the main character’s cousin, thin and witty' unless there’s an actual reason Linda needs to be thin. And please don’t say 'Fat Lady In Theater' when you mean 'Annoying Lady In Theater'. Oh! And also, people think it’s okay if they’re using descriptors for small bodies, because they’re considered complimentary. Like, you’re auditioning for 'Skinny Intern', congratulations! But do you see THAT IS THE EXACT POINT AND SURELY YOU UNDERSTAND HOW WEIRD THAT IS. The audience only knows the values you assign to different body types if you have characters saying lines about them. But the rest of your script? That’s your crew, writers room, everyone in the office, executives, creative partners- all the people helping you make your show."
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘This Is Us’: Camryn Manheim Guest Stars in a First Look at Episode 4 (PHOTOS)

It’s going to be a tough week for Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) on This Is Us as the fourth installment from the NBC hit’s final season airs Tuesday, January 25. The episode titled, “Don’t Let Me Keep You,” follows Jack and the rest of his clan as they travel to Ohio for his mother Marilyn’s (Laura Niemi) funeral, after he received the heartbreaking news in last week’s episode.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Pooch Perfect: Cancelled, No Season Two for ABC Dog Grooming Series

It looks like ABC might not be dog’s best friend. The alphabet network has cancelled the Pooch Perfect TV series so it won’t be back for a second season, according to Deadline. The eighth and final episode aired in May 2021. Pooch Perfect is hosted by Rebel Wilson...
ANIMALS
Primetimer

Primetimer

