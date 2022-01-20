ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Meg 2' Begins Production in the UK With Ben Wheatley Directing

By Hilary Remley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming on The Meg 2 will begin next week, according to a report from KFTV (via Bloody Disgusting). Production will take place in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Its predecessor, 2018's The Meg, was filmed primarily in Auckland, New Zealand. The change in filming locations, however, is...

