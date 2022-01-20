Twins elect Gardenhire, Gladden, Tovar to team Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Twins will induct three new members to their Hall of Fame. Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden, and César Tovar will be enshrined in 2022. Tovar debuted for the Twins in 1965 and proved to be a versatile threat for eight seasons. He led the league in doubles and triples in 1970, led the league in hits in 1971, and is still third on the Twins all-time list in stolen bases with 186, seventh in triples with 55, and 11th in hits with 1,164. Tovar’s versatility was proven in 1968 when he played all nine positions on the field in one game against the Oakland A’s. He is one of only five players in AL/NL history to complete this feat.

