One Plus Partnership Conceives a Seven-Screen Cinema Complex in Senzhen, China

Headquartered in Shanghai with offices in both Hong Kong and Seattle, design firm SLT (Studiolite) is distinguishing themselves through a growing portfolio of thoughtful—yet playful—projects. For Holiland Market in Wuhan, China, SLT brought the energy of dining into the design of the space, a bakery shop with an open-air eating area. Bright colors and lively shapes dominate the 2,400-square-foot market. “We used three basic forms: circle, square, and triangle, to conceive and divide the internal and external space,” chief creator Chen Ling explains. The shapes of the market’s wares—especially baked cakes—helped define SLT’s interventions, from displays to outdoor seating. Alongside geometric shapes, the color palette—in cheerful blue, green, and orange—also helps to delineate zones. Custom touches are used throughout, including layered acrylic shelving. And in case the energy of a bustling market isn’t enough, SLT added a dynamic rotating screen on the ceiling for additional buzz.
