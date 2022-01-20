ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Sofia Vergara as cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago

The Modern Family alum is...

www.primetimer.com

Related
In Style

Sofia Vergara Looks Unrecognizable in First Images From Her New Netflix Series

It's been a minute since fans have gotten a chance to see Sofia Vergara away from the America's Got Talent judging panel and her pals Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel — and those same fans may have to do a double-take with the first reveal of her latest project with Netflix. Vergara is returning to acting with a lead role in the streamer's latest true-crime series, Griselda, which chronicles the life of Griselda Blanco, who led one of the most prominent drug cartels during the 1980s and 1990s.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Sofía Vergara Looks Totally Different in Promo Pics for New Netflix Show ‘Griselda’

Sofía Vergara is taking on a role quite different from that of Gloria on Modern Family. The 49-year-old actress will executive produce and star in a new limited series for Netflix, titled Griselda, where she will play the real-life Griselda Blanco (AKA La Madrina or “The Godmother”), a notorious drug kingpin who became one of the richest people in the world.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Sofía Vergara Transforms Into an Infamous Drug Lord in Griselda First Look

Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones Talks Playing Griselda Blanco. Sofía Vergara is transforming into the Fairy Cocaine Godmother. On Jan. 19, Netflix released the first look for its new limited series Griselda starring Vergara. The six-episode series, directed by Andrés Baiz, is inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.
TV & VIDEOS
Sofia Vergara
Griselda Blanco
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
kolafm.com

Sophia is Griselda | Vic Slick |

Star of the hit TV series Modern Family actress Sophia Vergara makes a huge transformation for an upcoming limited series for Netflix: ‘Griselda‘. The series based on the life of the infamous Columbian drug (queen) kingpin, Griselda Blanco who built a ruthless billion dollar empire. Vergara is also the executive producer for the Netflix series. Check out pic below, does that look like Sophia as we know her?
TV SERIES
Effingham Radio

Industry News: Jon Stewart, Andy Cohen, Sofia Vergara + More!

JON STEWART TO RECEIVE MARK TWAIN PRIZE: Jon Stewart will receive the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The organization announced Wednesday (Jan 19th) that the Daily Show alum will be presented with the award at a gala performance on Sunday, April 24th, in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Stewart said in a statement, “I am truly honored to receive this award. I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz.”
CELEBRITIES
#Limited Series#Cocaine#Narcos
Deadline

Sofia Vergara Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Sofía Vergara has signed with CAA. Vergara is best known for her role in the five-time Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family, which ran on ABC for 11 seasons. Vergara stars in the title role of the upcoming Netflix limited drama series Griselda, chronicling the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Vergara has developed the series over eight years and executive produces with Luis Balaguer through Latin World Entertainment, an entertainment and media company they founded in the 1990s. She recently finished her second season as a judge...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Gina Rodriguez to star in Pedro Almodovar’s Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown on Apple TV+

The acclaimed Spanish director will executive producer Apple's series adaptation of his 1988 Oscar-nominated black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films, reports The Hollywood Reporter, which adds that the potential series will feature a mixture of English and Spanish. Rodriguez will lead the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura. Kevin Can F**k Himself, Little America and Masters of Sex vet Noelle Valdivia will pen the script and will serve as showrunner if Apple gives a series order. Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown made Almodovar, who wrote and directed the film, an international sensation. It was nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film. "Should Women on the Verge move ahead at Apple, it would mark Almodovar’s first scripted TV foray after a career that has seen the writer-director earn seven Oscar nominations and wins for foreign language film for All About My Mother and original screenplay for Talk to Her," says The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "He’s also readying a docuseries, Not a Bride, with his frequent collaborator Penelope Cruz for Paramount+." Jane the Virgin alum Rodriguez recently executive produced and recurred on Disney+'s Diary of a Future President, which was canceled last month after two seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix's La Firma reality competition will seek the next Latin urban music star

Reggaeton stars Rauw Alejandro and Yandel will be joined by Nicki Nicole and Lex Borrero on the judging panel on La Firma, which will search for singers across Latin America, the United States and Spain. "In the series, viewers will follow the journeys of the selected artists as they head to Miami for the competition," per Deadline. "The winner will sign with talent incubator NEON16."
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
Celebrities
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
PETS
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

