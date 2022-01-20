See Sofia Vergara as cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco

The acclaimed Spanish director will executive producer Apple's series adaptation of his 1988 Oscar-nominated black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films, reports The Hollywood Reporter, which adds that the potential series will feature a mixture of English and Spanish. Rodriguez will lead the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura. Kevin Can F**k Himself, Little America and Masters of Sex vet Noelle Valdivia will pen the script and will serve as showrunner if Apple gives a series order. Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown made Almodovar, who wrote and directed the film, an international sensation. It was nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film. "Should Women on the Verge move ahead at Apple, it would mark Almodovar’s first scripted TV foray after a career that has seen the writer-director earn seven Oscar nominations and wins for foreign language film for All About My Mother and original screenplay for Talk to Her," says The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "He’s also readying a docuseries, Not a Bride, with his frequent collaborator Penelope Cruz for Paramount+." Jane the Virgin alum Rodriguez recently executive produced and recurred on Disney+'s Diary of a Future President, which was canceled last month after two seasons.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO