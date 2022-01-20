The Anthony Gargano Show 1-20-2022

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James trying to play basketball together has gone even worse than Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso trying to teach karate together. Now one of Westbrook’s former teammates is putting the onus on James to fix it. Ex-NBA guard Anthony Morrow appeared Friday on SiriusXM NBA...
There are not many players in the NBA that were on the same level as that of Tracy McGrady during the prime of his career. The NBA Hall of Famer had a certain swag in his game and he gave his 100% every time he stepped on the court. While...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly considering a jump to the NFL ranks. And if that happens, a current NFL head coach could be making the opposite move. According to reports from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Saturday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could be “at the top of the list” of options to replace Harbaugh if he leaves Ann Arbor.
Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
