ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US military options to help Ukraine if Russia acts

Times-Herald
 3 days ago

President Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
USNI News

Russia–Ukraine: Putin’s Amphibious Options Are Limited

Defense and intelligence professionals are discerning possible war plans should Russia invade Ukraine. A Ukrainian assessment in late November predicted Russia might invade via multiple land axes coming north from Belarus towards Kiev, west from Russia towards the Dnepr River, and south from occupied Crimea towards Kherson Oblast, which controls a fresh-water canal to the peninsula. Chief of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, also predicted that a Russian invasion would include amphibious assaults on the ports of Odessa and Mariupol. How feasible is that threat?
MILITARY
Times-Herald

US, Russia try to lower temperature on Ukraine

The United States and Russia sought to lower the temperature in a heated standoff over Ukraine, even as they reported no breakthroughs in high-level, high-stakes talks on Friday aimed at preventing a feared Russian invasion. (Jan. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
U.S. POLITICS
Times-Herald

UN Chief believes Russia won't invade Ukraine

As he starts his second term as U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres says the world is worse in many ways than it was five years ago. But unlike U.S. President Joe Biden, the U.N. chief thinks Russia will not invade Ukraine. (Jan. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
POLITICS
Times-Herald

Biden warns Putin on any aggression toward Ukraine

Seeking to clarify his comments a day earlier that a “minor incursion” by Russia would elicit a lesser response, President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin he will pay "a heavy price" for any aggressive action toward Ukraine. (Jan. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
U.S. POLITICS
Times-Herald

Rally in support of Ukraine held in Prague

Supporters of Ukraine gathered on the Charles Bridge in Prague on Saturday to show their allegiance with the country during heightened tensions with Russia. (Jan. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6cb65270d5d641338e077c48a897e1c6.
PROTESTS
Times-Herald

NATO maritime exercise to include USS carrier

The Pentagon said the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its strike group will participate in a NATO maritime exercise in the Mediterranean, which will continue through Feb. 4 - something that has been planned since 2020. (Jan. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy