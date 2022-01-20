ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Confinement Site Manure Applicator Workshops Scheduled for 2022 Manure applicators can attend educational workshops

 5 days ago

Confinement site manure applicators and anyone interested in learning about manure issues should plan to attend a two-hour workshop offered by Iowa...

KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Farmers Are Encouraged To Attend Farmers Market Workshop

Registration is now open for the 24th annual Iowa Farmers Market Association (IFMA) Workshop. At the workshop, farmers market managers and vendors from across the state can come together to share ideas to help promote and grow their markets. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about social media...
IOWA STATE
theavtimes.com

PWD’S public workshop on redistricting scheduled for Jan. 27

Palmdale Water District will hold a public workshop this week to receive community input and provide information about the process it is undergoing to set the boundary lines for the five divisions in its service area. The virtual workshop will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan....
PALMDALE, CA
WECT

NCDOT hosting educational workshop for small businesses

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Highway Division 3 is running a free workshop aimed at educating small and/or disadvantaged businesses about state transportation contracts on Jan. 22. The workshop will teach interested small businesses about working with the NCDOT, subcontracting, and other related topics....
CASTLE HAYNE, NC
Delaware Business Times

Site Readiness Fund open for applications

WILMINGTON — Municipalities and developers can now apply for the state’s long-awaited Site Readiness Fund for money that can construct or improve infrastructure on potential projects that would improve the local economy. The Site Readiness Fund contains $10 million and is geared to accelerating site development for companies...
DELAWARE STATE
State
Iowa State
rrobserver.com

Free Zoom workshop discussing debt scheduled for Jan. 31

A free workshop about debt, presented by Legal Resources for the Elderly Program, Estate Planning, Probate and Institutional Medicaid, will be held via Zoom on Jan. 31 starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release from the State Bar of New Mexico. This presentation will cover information regarding debt...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The St. Augustine Record

Attend workshop or watch streaming video: St. Augustine wants public input on affordable housing

The St. Augustine City Commission will host an affordable housing workshop starting at 3 p.m. on Monday, and the city is encouraging people to watch, attend and comment. "The workshop is intended to provide an overview of the current state of the housing market and availability of affordable housing options for the local workforce," according to a city news release. "Staff will be seeking City Commission direction on developing affordable workforce housing on two city-owned parcels."
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
ndsu.edu

First spring Human Progress and Flourishing Workshop scheduled

The first Human Progress and Flourishing Workshop is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. in Beckwith Recital Hall. Ilana Redstone, associate professor of sociology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is set to present “The Uncertainty Principle: Why Building a Climate that Welcomes a Diversity of Perspectives Can Be So Difficult and How We Can Do It Anyway.”
FARGO, ND
Current Publishing

Hamilton County bicentennial workshops scheduled

Several workshops have been scheduled to instruct local organizations about Hamilton County’s 2023 bicentennial celebration. Workshops will include information on how to produce a program during the bicentennial; how to become an officially sanctioned event; and how to apply for a micro-grant to support events in 2023, among other items.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
minicassia.com

Soil Health Workshop

The 7th Soil Health Workshop sponsored by Soil & Water Conservation Districts in the Mini-Cassia area will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in Burley. The WORKSHOP and luncheon are free of charge. The workshop will focus on soil health with a “Boots on the Ground” theme. Keynote speakers will address ways to achieve “BALANCE in your farming operation” and “A Systems Approach to Soil Health”.
BURLEY, ID
wwnytv.com

Lisbon project gets funding to turn manure into natural gas substitute

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A waste-to-energy project in Lisbon has won funding from the New York Power Authority. According to Governor Hochul, Woodcrest RNG of Ogdensburg will collect manure from three dairy farms and transport it through a pipeline to an adjacent Lisbon farm where it will be processed into biogas using anaerobic digesters.
LISBON, NY
hookercountytribune.com

Spanish students hosting workshops

¡Por favor únete con nosotros! Are you wondering what this says? If you are, and would like to learn more Spanish terminology and phrases related to business, please join us! On March 1, 2 and 3 from 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. the Mullen Spanish Honor Society, and Spanish 4 class will be hosting brief workshops to help educate community members on conversational Spanish and how to effectively…
EDUCATION
jurupavalley.org

CDBG Grant 101 Workshop

Join us in the City Hall Council Chambers on Monday, January 24 at 6:00 p.m. for information about the Community Development Block Grant and current funding available for non-profit organizations. Additional Info...
POLITICS
longisland.com

Legislator Debra Mulé Invites Residents to Attend Upcoming Free Virtual Community Tax Grievance Workshops

Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D – Freeport) announced that her office has scheduled a third free, virtual tax grievance workshop for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26. During this workshop, property owners who disagree with the assessed value of their property can learn how to navigate the grievance process from Nassau County assessment expert Jeff Gold, a former member of the Nassau County Board of Assessors and a former commissioner of the Assessment Review Commission (ARC).
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fbfl.us

Heritage Tree Workshop

Join us for a FREE Heritage Tree Workshop on January 14, at 9:00 am in the Chambers of City Hall (204 Ash Street). Refreshments provided. Please RSVP by emailing planninginfo@fbfl.city, by calling (904) 310-3480, or by selecting "going" on our Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/464645841669769. Event includes:. - An introduction to...
POLITICS
amherstindy.org

Workshops On New Elementary School

Two workshops have been scheduled in January as part of the process of envisioning a new elementary school building for Amherst. The public is encouraged to participate and to share their ideas. The workshops will be conducted over Zoom on January 13, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesday, January 26, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and are designed to be highly participatory, engaging, and informative. The educational and architectural goals set during these workshops will have a direct and tangible impact on the design approach and features of the new school facility. The Educational Program for the 575-student K-5 school (to be built on either the Fort River or Wildwood site, with anticipated opening in 2026) is currently being developed and will be wrapped up in early February. These workshops offer a timely opportunity to provide input on curriculum and educational priorities that will drive the design of the school. The two meetings will cover the same content and aim to maximize public participation. Either can be joined using the Zoom link below. The meetings will be recorded and posted to the Elementary School Building Committee (ESBC) website at https://www.amherst-school-project.com/ where the public can also provide input and feedback at your convenience.
AMHERST, MA

