Confinement Site Manure Applicator Workshops Scheduled for 2022 Manure applicators can attend educational workshops

Two workshops have been scheduled in January as part of the process of envisioning a new elementary school building for Amherst. The public is encouraged to participate and to share their ideas. The workshops will be conducted over Zoom on January 13, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesday, January 26, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and are designed to be highly participatory, engaging, and informative. The educational and architectural goals set during these workshops will have a direct and tangible impact on the design approach and features of the new school facility. The Educational Program for the 575-student K-5 school (to be built on either the Fort River or Wildwood site, with anticipated opening in 2026) is currently being developed and will be wrapped up in early February. These workshops offer a timely opportunity to provide input on curriculum and educational priorities that will drive the design of the school. The two meetings will cover the same content and aim to maximize public participation. Either can be joined using the Zoom link below. The meetings will be recorded and posted to the Elementary School Building Committee (ESBC) website at https://www.amherst-school-project.com/ where the public can also provide input and feedback at your convenience.

AMHERST, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO