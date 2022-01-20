ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saskatchewan Polytechnic becomes higher education Microsoft Global Training Partner in Canada

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Global Training Partner status benefits Saskatchewan Polytechnic students, faculty and post-secondary institutions worldwide. January 20, 2022 – Saskatchewan Polytechnic continues to evolve its relationship with Microsoft as it receives Microsoft Global Training Partner status in Canada. Innovation and technology are key factors that empower students with future-relevant skills. Through this...

#Saskatchewan Polytechnic#Sask Polytech#Microsoft Canada
