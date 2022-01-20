The Maestro Fuzz-Tone is back! Here are 5 other vintage-voiced fuzz pedals you need to try

NASHVILLE, TN (January 18, 2022) By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into an innovative future, Gibson–the iconic American instrument brand–has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations. When Gibson brought Maestro into the world 60 years ago, no one could have predicted its trailblazing success. Now, after decades, Gibson has revived the brand for 2022 with the debut of the Maestro Original Collection line of effects pedals with five new pedals–the Fuzz-Tone FZ-M, Invader Distortion, Ranger Overdrive, Comet Chorus, and Discoverer Delay–all designed, voiced, and styled for the musician looking to shape a unique sound. The Maestro Original Collection pays tribute in sound and style to the brand’s pioneering and much beloved classic models, while staying true to Maestro’s trailblazing spirit with modern features, expanded versatility, and advanced tone-tweaking capabilities. Maestro is available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers; for more information visit: www.maestroelectronics.com.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO