Another new introduction for 2022: Expanded, weekly Essential Tracks. This week marks the first of what will be round-ups of the best new tracks each week, rather than, well, posting them when we get around to it. We admit our fault on that one, but going forward, this space will include anywhere from five to seven of the best tracks of the week, because we know that there are easily that many great new singles being released every seven days, and this first week is proof enough of that: epic black metal, soaring art-pop, dreamy darkwave, intricate indie pop and death metal.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO