Press Release: Etihad corporate rewards program focuses on sustainability

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtihad Airways has launched its dedicated sustainability-focused corporate rewards program, designed to facilitate and deliver corporate partner sustainability goals through carbon offsetting, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) investments and green surcharge fares. Corporate Conscious Choices is designed specifically for organisations committed to reducing emissions and operating sustainably, with rewards and...

Press Release: ITA Airways offers access to PressReader’s newsstand

PressReader launched its partnership with ITA Airways, the new Italian flag carrier and a member of SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to PressReader’s online newsstand, the world’s largest all-you-can-read digital newspaper and magazine platform. Through this partnership, ITA Airways provides passengers with a safe, contactless reading experience throughout their travel journey, while fulfilling its ambition to become one of the most progressive, sustainable and ecological airlines in the world.
VentureBeat

Why IT is central to corporate sustainability — and where to start

Propelled by mounting pressure by young environmentalists, a record number of companies in the S&P 500 are talking about the importance of sustainability strategies in their earnings calls. And businesses should indeed shoulder a large part of the burden because corporate IT has a direct impact on the environment, says Rob Duffy, head of solution development at Cloudreach.
Wyoming News

Wyoming-based data center focuses on sustainable power

CHEYENNE – A data center commissioned for a site in Aspen, Wyoming hopes to focus on sustainable power and implement environmentally friendly systems as it breaks ground this year. Wyoming Hyperscale White Box partnered with ZincFive to solely utilize the company’s nickel-zinc batteries for backup power. ZincFive claims to be the world’s leader in cleaner and safer alternatives to lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries. Not only does the power source have a greenhouse gas footprint 25% lower than similar products, but there is no thermal runaway...
Travel Weekly

Sustainable recovery focus of Spanish tourism innovation hub

The Spanish government is supporting the creation of a tourism innovation hub in Madrid to support sustainable recovery from the pandemic. Due to open by the summer, it will develop solutions to support a sustainable and inclusive recovery for the global tourism sector through innovation, research and collaboration. The Mastercard-backed...
Press Release: Safran, Engie invest in firm focused on synthetic fuels

Safran, through its Safran Corporate Ventures investment arm for high-tech startups, has teamed up with Engie New Ventures, Engie’s venture-capital subsidiary dedicated to innovative startups accelerating the energy transition, and with other partners — HTGF, MPC Capital, Extantia, Planet A and FO Holding — to invest in Ineratec, a young German firm offering technologies for the development and production of carbon-neutral synthetic fuels that could replace fossil fuels.
businesstraveller.com

Etihad expands its green loyalty programme to corporate customers

Etihad has expanded its green loyalty programme to corporate customers with the launch of ‘Corporate Conscious Choices by Etihad’. The new programme follows on from the launch of the customer programme in December of last year (2021), and aims to reward both corporates their employees with a “series of cohesive sustainability initiatives, providing corporate partners a competitive edge through sustainability.”
Travel Weekly

Etihad Airways launches green corporate reward scheme

Etihad Airways has unveiled a green corporate rewards programme designed to help businesses to cut carbon emissions and operate more sustainably. Called Corporate Conscious Choices, it follows the launch in December of a green loyalty programme for travellers called Conscious Choices. Unveiling the corporate programme, Martin Drew, global sales and...
SKIFT

Etihad Airways Boosts a Green Loyalty Program as Competitive Advantage

Etihad is betting that as passengers return to flying, sustainability will be more of a concern. The Abu Dhabi-based airline is allowing passengers to offset not just their flights but even how much they drive and their use of air conditioning through its new green loyalty program. Etihad Airways on...
Etihad Launches New Corporate Travel Sustainability Initiative

On Wednesday, Etihad presented the latest initiative within its broader sustainability framework. With the launch of its Corporate Conscious Choices program, the airline hopes to incentivize partners to lead by example through bulk purchasing sustainable aviation fuel and contributing to accredited carbon offsetting programs. At the beginning of December last...
Canadian Tire Corporation Named Most Sustainable Retailer Among Canadian Peers on Corporate Knights' 'Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations'

CTC ranked first among general merchants and is listed on the Global 100 index for the third time. TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited ("CTC") is proud to announce that it has, for the third time, been listed as one of Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations. CTC ranked as the top general merchandiser in the country and placed first among its peers headquartered in Canada. These achievements reflect the Company's progressive work in environmental, social and governance practices and adds to a growing list of awards and accolades for the Company's business sustainability strategy.
onemileatatime.com

IHG Rewards Program Changes Coming March 2022

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
The most valuable hotel rewards programs in 2022

(NerdWallet) – Navigating hotel rewards programs can be a daunting task. From point-earning promotions to elite status upgrades and thousands of other factors, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Yet, for most travelers, it all boils down to two simple variables:. How many points you earn with a hotel...
Norwegian Cruise Line Enhances Latitudes Rewards Program

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the enhancement of its Latitudes Rewards Program for cruisers. According to a press statement, the enhancement features a redesigned tier structure, which simplifies the achievement of the next status, and “a whole host of new benefits.”. Norwegian explained that the refreshed program features seven...
NCL Redesigns Latitudes Rewards Program Tier System

Chances are you didn’t make much use of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Latitudes Rewards Program in 2020 or 2021. But there’s some good news for frequent NCL cruisers who are looking to make full use of the program in 2022. The cruise line has enhanced the rewards program...
Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
The Five Pillars of Footwear Quality Assurance

The supply chain bottlenecks that have persisted over the past year have led many brands to worry about delivery delays and rising freight and raw material prices. And while getting the shopper the product swiftly is a top priority, brands can’t afford to ignore quality assurance issues that can occur from the source to the store. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, footwear brands in particular have wrestled with this problem, as more orders are delivered with the incorrect soles, the wrong color or even a different upper material than expected. They’ve also dealt with a high prevalence of mold. When overseas factories first...
UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project

One of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will allow “gaming” while announcing a multibillion-dollar deal with casino giant Wynn Resorts The announcement by Ras al-Khaimah comes after months of rumors about gambling coming to the UAE home to skyscraper-studded Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi. Islam the religion of the Arabian Peninsula, prohibits gambling. While the other emirates haven't announced similar deals, casino operator Caesars Palace operates a massive resort already in Dubai. Initially, a statement issued by Wynn Resorts and Ras al-Khaimah authorities only referred to “gaming,” without elaborating. The...
