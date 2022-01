We also know how much space the game will take on your Switch. One of the most anticipated games for this year on the Nintendo Switch is undoubtedly Kirby and The Forgotten Land. Although many of us had clear expectations that the game would see the light in the first quarter of 2022, a new trailer confirmed the release date. In addition to this, we already have certainty of how much space it will take up on your Switch. Surprisingly, it will weigh in at more than Super Mario Odyssey.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO