Matthew Watkins

bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Watkins joins IMA Financial Group, Inc. as Chief Information Officer where he will...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Bellevue consulting firm Scott S. Perry acquired by IT compliance company

Bellevue-based cybersecurity consulting firm Scott S. Perry, CPA PLLC has been acquired by Schellman, a Tampa, Florida-based IT compliance company. The Bellevue firm, named for Scott Perry, its founder and owner, will dissolve its brand, according to a Schellman spokesperson. Scott S. Perry has two employees, the spokesperson added, both of whom will be joining Schellman, which now has 388 total employees. The companies are not disclosing financial details of the deal, which was announced Monday.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

Beaverton software and services firm sold for $1.6B

Beaverton software and services company PK was acquired at the end of 2021 for $1.6 billion by California-based Concentrix Corp. (Nasdaq: CNXC). PK’s previous owner private equity firm the Carlyle Group sold its share to the California company in an all-cash transaction. The deal closed Dec. 27, and the two company’s are integrating, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BEAVERTON, OR
Reuters

Latham & Watkins hires partners for ESG leadership

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins has hired Betty Moy Huber and Sarah Fortt as leaders of its environmental, social and governance team, the firm said on Monday. Huber joins Latham in New York from Davis, Polk & Wardwell, where she was co-head of the firm's ESG and environmental groups, Latham said. Fortt, who previously led ESG efforts at Vinson & Elkins, joins Latham's Austin, Texas and Washington, D.C., offices.
LATHAM, NY
Matthew Watkins
bizjournals

Funding wrap: Routefusion scores $10M; Pinwheel has very busy week

Get details below on recent funding deals: In the past week, three Austin-area companies reported a combined total of nearly $164 million in funding secured. These kinds of deals are a useful gauge of a company's evolution, and are sources of leads for real estate pros and other service providers.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

3 ways a trusted strategy advisor can help your business grow

Like many business owners, SafeNet Consulting CEO Kelli Schnieder wears many hats in her company – but not as many as she once did. A skilled consultant with a strong background in consulting and delivery, Schnieder once was as concerned with marketing SafeNet’s technology solutions and serving clients directly as she was with building the company. But a strategy advisor has shown Schnieder that even though she could do something, it did not mean she should.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

After hauling in $78M, Nebraska logistics startup eyes Chicago office

A Nebraska startup wants a piece of Chicago's growing logistics-tech industry after landing almost $80 million in fresh funding. BasicBlock, a fintech startup that provides financing options for truck drivers, is planning to open a Chicago office after raising $78 million in equity and debt.
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

Executive Insights: A Q&A with Vince Parisi, president and CEO of Columbia Gas of Ohio

Join Columbus Business First president and publisher Nick Fortine as he sits down with Columbia Gas President and COO Vince Parisi for Executive Insights, a conversation with Central Ohio's C-suite and entrepreneurs. Learn about Parisi’s background, natural gas prices, market conditions, philanthropic initiatives, HEAP budget payment plans and much more.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Study: SBA PPP dollars went mostly to business owners, shareholders

Out of the nearly $800 billion paid out through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, only about 23% to 34% went directly to workers who would have lost their jobs. That works out to a cost of roughly $170,000 to $257,000 per job-year retained, with an estimate that...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Johnson Controls to add autonomous robot to building security portfolio

Johnson Controls International is adding an autonomous robot to its Tyco security products line, promising patrols that protect people, prevent incidents and provide “operations beyond traditional security.”. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), which has many of its top executives in Glendale, doesn’t manufacture the robots but sources them from Ava...
ELECTRONICS
bizjournals

Truist launches checking option with no overdraft fees as execs field questions on expenses

Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) is launching a new checking account program with no overdraft fees. Truist One Banking will launch this summer for all customers, CEO Bill Rogers told investors on today's conference call. It will offer a $100 buffer for negative balances, an up-to-$750 deposit-based credit line and loyalty rewards. He said Truist One will give clients more flexibility and help them manage liquidity in a more cost-effective way.
CREDITS & LOANS

