Matthew Watkins

Like many business owners, SafeNet Consulting CEO Kelli Schnieder wears many hats in her company – but not as many as she once did. A skilled consultant with a strong background in consulting and delivery, Schnieder once was as concerned with marketing SafeNet’s technology solutions and serving clients directly as she was with building the company. But a strategy advisor has shown Schnieder that even though she could do something, it did not mean she should.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO