Now more options. Still no limits. We are proud to introduce three new models built on the revolutionary SC platform. But before we show you these great new guitars, let's look at what makes the SC so special. Launched in 2020, the SC-13E introduced an entirely new, asymmetrical body shape offering players full and easy access to the entire fretboard. It's comfortable and fast, so it has the feel of an electric guitar and the sound of an acoustic.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO