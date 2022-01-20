ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

7-Year-Old Venezuelan Migrant Drowns Trying To Cross Rio Grande River Into Texas

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkAVI_0drCr65l00

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station say a 7-year-old child drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, Jan. 18.

Agents were informed by a Venezuelan woman that her child was swept away by the current. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station Boat Patrol Unit were deployed to the area where the incident happened, in an attempt to find the girl. Border Patrol also contacted law enforcement counterparts in Mexico.

Not long after, the body of a child matching the mother’s description was found along the riverbank on the Mexico side of the Rio Grande, by Mexican authorities. The mother was notified and confirmed it was her daughter, also a Venezuelan national.

The mother was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and processed as per CBP guidelines.

Comments / 1

Related
DFW Community News

‘A Step Towards Healing And Normalcy’ Colleyville Synagogue Holds Services A Week After Hostage Standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Saturday marks one week since four people were taken hostage in Colleyville. The synagogue is still considered a crime scene and is off-limits to the public, but the ongoing investigation didn’t stop the congregation from continuing their services Saturday at Colleyville Town Hall. “This...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

‘Today Is A Good Day’, After 2 Day Search In Dallas, 11-Year-Old Traveon Michael Griffin Found Safe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several hours into the second day of searching for Traveon Michael Griffin, 11, of Dallas, he was found in a neighbor’s garage. “Today is a good day,” Dallas police spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell said. Wearing only shorts and socks, Griffin was reported missing on January 20. His family told police at the time they last saw him at midnight in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive. “He did run away last night and we don’t see any reason that there would be any foul play at the house,” Dallas Police spokesperson Sgt. Warren Mitchell said on Thursday. “Taking into consideration the temperature outside — that he left home late last night with just shorts and socks on — it’s a big concern.” Police reiterated in a Friday morning tweet that they do not believe foul play is a factor in the child’s disappearance. K-9 officers, drones and mounted law enforcement were called in to help find Griffin as well. Traveon Michael Allen Griffin (credit: Dallas Police Department) His case was upgraded to critical due to the Griffin’s attire and below-freezing temperatures at the time he was reported missing.  
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Standoff Between Snakes & Young Southlake Girl Ends With ‘Daring’ Drainage Pipe Rescue

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A young girl’s outdoor adventure, after spending time in quarantine at home in North Texas, ended underground in a snake standoff. According to Southlake DPS, after lunch and finishing homework, sisters Tori and Carly were allowed to play outside. At some point, Tori made the decision to crawl into a drainage pipe. (credit: Southlake DPS) Officials say she climbed through the tight tunnel and then turned around to go back when she saw a large, black snake. It was later determined that the 12-year-old had seen a rat snake, but it probably seemed larger and more ominous to the...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Del Rio, TX
Accidents
City
Del Rio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Del Rio, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas Homicide Detectives Searching For Suspect Kenneth Carraway

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are searching for Kenneth Carraway after he allegedly killed Brionne Williams at 2808 North St. Augustine Drive. Kenneth Carraway (credit: Dallas Police Department) Williams was found shot to death on Jan. 14. Police said Carraway is armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on his location should contact M. Bacon of the US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214.601.8172.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas House Fire Leaves 1 Dead From Injuries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly man died from his injuries after firefighters rescued him from a house fire on Thursday, January 20 in Dallas. At about 12:08 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to a 911 call for a house fire on the 10300 block of Desdemona Drive in Northeast Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue units suppress a house fire on January 20, 2022. (credit: Chopper 11) According to initial reports from the 911 caller, smoke was seen coming from inside the home, and a vehicle in the driveway caused them to believe someone might have still been inside. When firefighters arrived, they began rescue and suppression operations....
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelan#Mexico#Cbp#7 Year Old#Border Patrol Agents#Mexican
CBS DFW

2 People Detained, Later Released After Security Threats At Denton Schools

Credit: Chopper 11/CBSDFW DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were detained but later released after five Denton schools were placed on increased security alert following unsubstantiated threats, police and school officials said Wednesday. Police tell us it began just after 9:30 a.m., when dispatchers received a call threatening violence at Denton High School. “The caller demanded the evacuation of the building, or a shooting would take place,” police said.  “Ryan High School was also believed to be impacted by this threat.” Officers arrived at the schools and began searches, while both campuses were put in lockdown. Video from Chopper 11 showed at least a dozen...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Search For Suspect Nathan Wayne Spivey Ends 2 Days After Deadly Stabbing

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office search for the man who they say stabbed a person to death in the late-night hours on January 18 is over. Members of law enforcement had been searching for Nathan Wayne Spivey on foot, by air with the assistance for Fort Worth PD Air 1, and by following up on leads from the community. It was around 4:15 a.m. on January 20 when deputies located Spivey and took him into custody. While patrolling a wooded area in the 12500 block of Oak Grove Road, in an unincorporated part of Tarrant County, deputies saw...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
98K+
Followers
18K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy