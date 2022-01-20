ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann To Retire Feb. 2

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of Minnesota’s leaders in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 will retire next month.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday that Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann will retire Feb. 2.

“Serving as the director of the infectious disease division has been one of the great honors of my life,” Ehresmann said in a release. “Like so many people who have worked in a job they love, I have mixed feelings about saying goodbye. That said, it has been my privilege to work with an amazing team and I have every confidence I am handing the baton to the best in the business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OXgl_0drCqLDC00

Kris Ehresmann (credit: CBS)

Ehresmann, a graduate of St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota, has worked in public health in Minnesota for more than 30 years.

Minnesotans have become more familiar with Ehresmann since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. When MDH was holding weekly updates on the virus, Ehresmann was one of the key voices.

In a release, MDH also highlighted her work on the 2017 measles outbreak and the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.

“Kris Ehresmann has played a huge role in public health not only in Minnesota but nationally,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “I have the highest regard for her skill as a public health worker, a communicator and a leader. She has helped guide Minnesota through many difficult public health challenges, and along the way she cultivated a new generation of talented public health leaders within MDH and across the state.”

MDH said Emily Emerson, Ehresmann’s current assistant director, will take her position in the interim while a national search for a new director is conducted.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Director Jan Malcolm Says Omicron Wave Will Bring ‘Highest Numbers Yet’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the surge of COVID-19 cases, we are starting to see some of the restrictions we saw at the height of last winter’s outbreak. Fridley schools are going online and a number of Catholic masses were canceled Sunday. Last winter when COVID-19 numbers spiked, vaccinations were just beginning to be available. Right now, nearly 70% of Minnesotans 5 or older have both doses of the vaccine. But the Omicron variant is so contagious that there are more and more breakthrough cases. Experts continue to say that those who have been vaccinated and boosted have dramatically less of risk of...
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Reports 44K+ New Cases Over Last Several Days, Latest Positivity Rate At 23.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As new vaccine or testing mandates take effect at bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities, health officials Wednesday reported 44,626 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths. The update includes data from over the weekend and is current as of Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Health did not update stats on Monday in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The update brings the total case count in Minnesota to 1,193,504, and cumulative deaths now number 11,037. Continuing an upward trend of record levels, the state’s latest average positivity rate stands at 23.2%, and new...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Extra Nurses Arrive At Minnesota Hospitals For Staff Relief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nurses the state hired to assist hospitals amid a staffing shortage began arriving to Minnesota on Wednesday, a welcome boost as patient volumes overwhelm the health care system. Gov. Tim Walz last week announced $40 million in spending from a pot of federal relief money to contract with a national staffing agency to bring on more workers. There will be 220 total nurses coming to hospitals across the state. Starting this week, 100 nurses will take on shifts at 23 hospitals. They will work 60-hour weeks, or one-and-a-half times a normal workload. An additional 100 nurses are promised next...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Fighting COVID For Nearly 2 Years, Minnesota Health Care Workers Still Pushing Forward Despite Burnout, Frustration

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burned out and frustrated. That’s how some members of Minnesota’s medical community describe the situation inside Twin Cities hospitals nearly two years into the pandemic. WCCO sat down with a team who were the first people to step up. We saw the very different paths they are on today. “I still cannot wrap my head that this has all happened in the span of two years,” Emily Allen, a registered nurse, said. They were there from day one — when last March St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital pivoted to COVID care. That where 1,000 patients came through over seven months;...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Emergency Nurses Arrive To Help Hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that emergency medical teams have begun arriving at Minnesota’s health care facilities. Walz announced last week the state would allocate $40 million to support staffing at hospitals. More than 100 nurses will head to 23 hospitals this week, he said. Another 100 nurses will arrive after that. The hospitals getting the help: pic.twitter.com/BFuF3DkFcm — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) January 19, 2022 These nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days, according to Walz. “As we confront the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead, the best way for Minnesotans to help our hospitals is to get vaccinated and get boosted for COVID-19, wear a mask in public, and get tested and stay home if you’re sick,” Walz said. As of Monday, 71% of hospitals across the state reported zero available ICU beds. There are 1,610 patients in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 248 are in the ICU.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Kris Ehresmann, face of Minnesota's COVID response, set to retire

Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director and one of the key players in Minnesota’s battle against COVID-19, will retire Feb. 2 after 30 years in public health, officials said Thursday. Along with Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Ehresmann became a familiar face and voice in the pandemic...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man With COVID Dies After Legal Battle Over Ventilator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Buffalo man who had been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator has died days after he was moved to a Texas hospital amid a legal battle between his family and a Minnesota health care system. Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids to keep Scott Quiner on a ventilator. Quiner had gone to the hospital after he contracted COVID-19 for the second time in October. His wife of 35 years, Anne, said she went to court after the hospital said that nothing more could be done for him, and it was time to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Wcco#Cbs Rrb Ehresmann#St Olaf College#Minnesotans
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 78 More Deaths Reported; Rolling Positivity Rate Still Reaching New Highs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state’s average positivity rate now pushing even further into record territory, Minnesota officials on Monday reported 11,115 new cases and 78 more deaths due to COVID-19. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,204,929, which includes 34,134 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 11,115 Minnesotans have died from the virus. The ongoing spike in the state’s rolling average positivity rate is still rising, but at a slower rate than was reported last week. It currently stands at 23.7% as of the latest reports, adding distance to the current moment’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ranks Among Top 10 Most Active States, But It’s Not All Good News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report shows a quarter of all Americans don’t get enough physical activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked all 50 states and found those in the south are least active. Colorado has the most active people. Minnesota came in eighth on the list for having the most active people. However, that figure still indicates an inactivity rate of 21%. “Getting enough physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths,” Dr. Ruth Petersen, Director of CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity. “Too many people are missing out on the health benefits of physical activity such as improved sleep, reduced blood pressure and anxiety, lowered risk for heart disease, several cancers, and dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease).” Click here for more information.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz Spending Plan Includes $150 To $350 Checks Directly To Minnesota Households

Originally published Jan. 20, 2022 ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz wants to send 2.7 million Minnesota households a “Walz check” this year, thanks to a record-breaking surplus of state funds. The checks are part of his supplemental spending plan, earmarking money from a projected $7.7 billion surplus. Some single filers would qualify for $150 while married couples that make up to a certain amount would get $350. He also proposes $1,500 payments to frontline workers, and sparing unemployment insurance tax hikes for businesses. “It’s about making sure we’re lifting up those who are hurt hardest during the pandemic, and it’s making sure that there’s a long range vision about where Minnesota is going — and world economy — and we are well positioned to do that,” Walz said. There’s also money for caregivers and investments in higher eduction in the sweeping proposal. Republicans criticize the “Walz checks” as an election year gimmick.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Minnesota

St. Louis Park Will Enact Mask Mandate

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities suburb will enact a mask mandate in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The St. Louis Park City Council voted Tuesday night to adopt an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in the city. The mandate will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and applies regardless of vaccination status. It requires people to wear masks “in restaurants and bars when not seated at a table, entertainment venues and common spaces in multifamily residential and multitenant office buildings,” the council said. The ordinance is set to expire on Feb. 22, unless the council repeals or extends it. Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as at least five other Minnesota cities, have recently enacted mask mandates as the Omicron variant drives up case counts. A vaccine or testing mandate also takes effect in the Twin Cities Wednesday. The average positivity rate in Minnesota was last reported at 22.2%, and the state has now tallied 11,000 deaths from the virus. Modeling from Mayo Clinic shows that the Omicron variant could peak in Minnesota as soon as next week, and afterwards, there could be a dramatic drop off.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Big Covid Misconceptions People Still Have, According to Infectious Disease Experts

As Covid's omicron variant continues to rip across the United States, causing record numbers of infections and hospitalizations, new coronavirus myths keep bubbling up. The variant has been the subject of constant scientific scrutiny since it was first detected in South Africa in late November. Recent studies have unveiled its strengths and weaknesses: It's four times more transmissible than the delta variant, it causes less severe physical symptoms than previous variants, and Covid boosters significantly increase your protection against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Plowin’ In The Wind, Betty Whiteout: Voting Opens For MnDOT’s ‘Name A Snowplow’ Contest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled the finalists for this year’s “Name a Snowplow” contest, and the public can now vote on their favorites. MnDOT received over 11,000 submissions and narrowed the finalists down to 50, taking into consideration creativity, frequency of submissions, and Minnesota-specific ideas. While the majority of this year’s finalists are new names, some of the 2022 finalists include names that were runners-up last year. Many of the finalists reference movies and fictional characters, including Blade of Glory, C-3PSnow, Edward Blizzardhands, Lord Coldemort, and The Big Leplowski. Others are nods to legendary (and honorary) Minnesotans, such as...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSYX ABC6

Infectious disease doctor discusses Omicron peak, moving forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As COVID cases continue to rise across the country, many people are wondering when will the peak season and the recover will start. OhioHealth infectious disease physician Dr. Joseph Gastaldo discusses when cap people expects Omicron peak season to begin with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Minnesota

New Antiviral Treatment Pulls Man From COVID’s Depths: ‘It Is Life Changing’

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man credits a newly-available antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 with keeping him out of the hospital. Jeff Carlson, 61, is high risk for severe illness with COVID-19, and met the requirements to get the treatment due to his Type 1 diabetes. He did his best to avoid being infected, and despite being vaccinated and boosted, he tested positive a week ago. “I wasn’t sure I was going to make it, going to be able to pull out of it, situation of having COVID. That’s how bad it was starting to get,” Carlson said. “COVID...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy